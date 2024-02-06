Out of the past: July 15

More heavy rain along the Missouri and Mississippi rivers north of St. Louis prompted the National Weather Service to raise the predicted flood crest at Cape Girardeau by 1 1/2 feet; the revised forecast calls for a crest of 46.5 feet here Wednesday.
In trying to win approval of riverboat gambling in Cape Girardeau, the Las Vegas-based Boyd Group spent $163,059 in the campaign for the June 8 election; the campaign came up short, however, with voters rejecting riverboat gambling by a margin of 5,506 to 4,940; by comparison, Citizens Against Riverboat Gambling spent $6,333, according to campaign reports.
State College will file a brief for an en banc hearing before judges of the U.S. District Court for Western Missouri on July 31 in which it will outline its position on guidelines the court seeks to establish for disciplining students by the state's tax-supported universities and colleges; Stephen N. Limbaugh, attorney for the college, has been asked to prepare the brief replying to questions set forth by the court last week.
Franklin H. Myers submits his resignation as city plumbing inspector, effective July 26; Myers began his employment with the city of Cape Girardeau in March 1966.
First draft call for August for the armed services will take 30 men from Cape Girardeau County, the selective service board in Jackson announces; whether there will be further calls during the month isn't indicated.
The USO Center will be moved from 632 Broadway to the Wulfers building at the Broadway-Pacific Street intersection about Aug. 1, announces Willard Estes, chairman of the county committee, and H.V. Beal, the center's manager; the new location, formerly occupied by a cafe, is being redecorated.
Ice troubles in Cape Girardeau break out anew in the morning, when the new city ordinance forcing ice dealers to weigh all ice sold goes into effect; it is now doubtful whether there will be any ice deliveries in the city after today; after peddling the first load of ice in the morning, four of the five drivers of Blue Ribbon Ice and Fuel Co. return to the office and tell their employer they want to quit; they find the task of weighing the ice to be such a burden, they will not do such work.
The Marine Corps' casualty list contained 51 names, including 10 killed in action, four died of wounds, 33 severely wounded and four missing in action; among those listed as severely wounded is Jackson E. Howard of Cape Girardeau.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
