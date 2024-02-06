Out of the past: July 15

1993

More heavy rain along the Missouri and Mississippi rivers north of St. Louis prompted the National Weather Service to raise the predicted flood crest at Cape Girardeau by 1 1/2 feet; the revised forecast calls for a crest of 46.5 feet here Wednesday.

In trying to win approval of riverboat gambling in Cape Girardeau, the Las Vegas-based Boyd Group spent $163,059 in the campaign for the June 8 election; the campaign came up short, however, with voters rejecting riverboat gambling by a margin of 5,506 to 4,940; by comparison, Citizens Against Riverboat Gambling spent $6,333, according to campaign reports.

1968

State College will file a brief for an en banc hearing before judges of the U.S. District Court for Western Missouri on July 31 in which it will outline its position on guidelines the court seeks to establish for disciplining students by the state's tax-supported universities and colleges; Stephen N. Limbaugh, attorney for the college, has been asked to prepare the brief replying to questions set forth by the court last week.

Franklin H. Myers submits his resignation as city plumbing inspector, effective July 26; Myers began his employment with the city of Cape Girardeau in March 1966.