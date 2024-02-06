Out of the past: July 14

1994

Although he found the bomb in his mailbox late Tuesday, a Cape Girardeau County resident didn't report the pipe-shaped explosive device until yesterday morning; the report makes a total of eight potentially explosive devices found in mailboxes in eastern Cape County since Monday.

A group of Cape Girardeau School District patrons wants the board of education to forgo extending superintendent Neyland Clark's contract; the group cites the district's inability to pass a bond issue and voters' rejection of a tax rollback waiver as evidence the community's trust in the board and superintendent is waning.

1969

The rain-bloated Mississippi River reaches a stage of 38.8 feet at Cape Girardeau in the morning and pushes its wet fingers deeper into the unprotected areas along the riverfront and in nearby farmland; the predicted crest is now 39.5 feet.

Guides are being sought by the Historical Association of Greater Cape Girardeau for the continuation of a tour program beginning in 1968; the surge of demand received by the association for guided historical tours of the city has made the need apparent for more volunteers to work in conjunction with the program; the association offers a unique service to the city: Conducted tours, tailor-made to suit individual needs, time schedules and specific points of interest.