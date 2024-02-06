Out of the past: July 14

Although he found the bomb in his mailbox late Tuesday, a Cape Girardeau County resident didn't report the pipe-shaped explosive device until yesterday morning; the report makes a total of eight potentially explosive devices found in mailboxes in eastern Cape County since Monday.
A group of Cape Girardeau School District patrons wants the board of education to forgo extending superintendent Neyland Clark's contract; the group cites the district's inability to pass a bond issue and voters' rejection of a tax rollback waiver as evidence the community's trust in the board and superintendent is waning.
The rain-bloated Mississippi River reaches a stage of 38.8 feet at Cape Girardeau in the morning and pushes its wet fingers deeper into the unprotected areas along the riverfront and in nearby farmland; the predicted crest is now 39.5 feet.
Guides are being sought by the Historical Association of Greater Cape Girardeau for the continuation of a tour program beginning in 1968; the surge of demand received by the association for guided historical tours of the city has made the need apparent for more volunteers to work in conjunction with the program; the association offers a unique service to the city: Conducted tours, tailor-made to suit individual needs, time schedules and specific points of interest.
Second Lt. Edmund H. Landgraf, 28, has been reported missing in action over France since June 25, his parents, Mr. and Mrs. H.C. Landgraf of Pocahontas, were informed late yesterday by the War Department; Landgraf was the pilot of a P-38 Lightning fighter plane.
Elmer Lind has been employed by the SEMO District Fair Board to serve as entry clerk during the fair; he will be assisted by Mr. and Mrs. E.F. Throgmorton of Vienna, Illinois, for a few days preceding the fair; the Throgmortons, here last year to receive the entries, won't be able to be here during this year's exposition.
Infant mortality seems to be increasing at an alarming rate, according to reports coming in from all parts of Cape Girardeau County; it is said last Saturday there were five funerals held in Hubble Township, and in each case it was the body of an infant consigned to the grave.
The Rev. M.J. Lesage, who has been a chaplain in the U.S. Army since 1917, is to return to Cape Girardeau this fall as president of St. Vincent's College; at present, he is at Camp Dix, New Jersey, awaiting his discharge; before he enlisted, he was here as pastor of St. Vincent's Catholic Church.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.