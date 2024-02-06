Out of the past: July 13

1994

Cape Girardeau County sheriff's deputies and agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms spent Tuesday chasing a stream of reports from area residents who discovered homemade explosive devices in their mailboxes; a total of seven reports of bombs, about half of which had detonated, have come into the department since Monday morning.

The Jackson School District is cracking down on delinquent behavior among its junior and senior high school students; the school board yesterday approved changes in the student discipline code that affect students who fight, threaten teachers or other school employees, or are caught with drugs or alcohol; the changes bring together the policies at both schools.

1969

The Rev. William D. Tabor is the new pastor of Scriptural Evangelical Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau; the congregation meets at Vandeven Hall, 833 Broadway, for worship each Sunday morning; Tabor graduated July 1 from the Martin Luther Institute of Sacred Studies in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Cape Girardeau residents continue to swelter in the heat as the mercury holds fast to readings in the high 90s; both yesterday and today the high mark was 97 degrees, and there's little relief in sight; it has been an extremely hot summer so far, the thermometer registering in the 90s most of the past 30 days, and over the 100-degree mark five days, three in late June.