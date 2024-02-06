Out of the past: July 13

In an attempt to bring a change of leadership to the Democratic Party in Cape Girardeau County, Thomas M. Meyer is challenging the chairman for his seat on the party central committee. If Meyer is successful in his effort to defeat Todd McBride as Ward 8 Democratic committeeman, McBride wouldn't be eligible to continue as chairman of the county committee or the 8th Congressional District Democratic Committee.
The paving contractor on Jackson's West Main Street improvement project agrees to cut out and replace a portion of the defective concrete in the eastbound lane that doesn't meet engineering specifications; the agreement is reached between the city and SIS Inc. of Creal Springs, Illinois.
A preliminary Cape Girardeau city budget calling for expenditures of $1,108,290 in the general revenue fund for municipal operation during the present fiscal year was submitted to the city council last night by city manager Paul F. Frederick; he calls it a tight, but good budget.
Missouri's State Highway Commission issues bid calls for a new Interstate 55 section between Portageville and Hayti, Missouri, plus improvements on the interstate from Fruitland to near Sikeston, Missouri. Highway commissioners plan to install fencing and guard cables from U.S. 61, about a mile south of Fruitland, to Interstate 57.
Selected from a list of 16 at the conclusion of the beauty contest at the Broadway Theater on Saturday, Elaine Schumacher was announced as Miss Cape Girardeau for 1942; she received a trophy awarded by the theater and a month's pass to the show. Second place went to Frances Hunze and third to Ruth Halleck.
Leo Miller of Cape Girardeau, a fireman here 5 1/2 years, resigns as a member of the department; fire chief Carl Lewis says Miller's resigned because the pay and hours were unsatisfactory. With Miller off the department, there are 10 men remaining, including Lewis and assistant chief Dewey Hinton.
The names of 28 young men in Cape Girardeau County, two of them residents of Cape Girardeau city, are sent to deputy U.S. marshal George Orchard as alleged slackers. Most of them are prominent names, a large majority living on rural routes out of Jackson in the neighborhood of Gordonville and Tilsit; others are at Whitewater and north of Jackson. The 28 men are said not to have registered for military service.
Joe Culotta, proprietor of the Sweet Shop and also of the Crescent restaurant, has returned from St. Louis, bringing with him a French chef, John Mensi, for the Crescent. He says nothing is too good for his patrons.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.