Out of the past: July 13

1992

In an attempt to bring a change of leadership to the Democratic Party in Cape Girardeau County, Thomas M. Meyer is challenging the chairman for his seat on the party central committee. If Meyer is successful in his effort to defeat Todd McBride as Ward 8 Democratic committeeman, McBride wouldn't be eligible to continue as chairman of the county committee or the 8th Congressional District Democratic Committee.

The paving contractor on Jackson's West Main Street improvement project agrees to cut out and replace a portion of the defective concrete in the eastbound lane that doesn't meet engineering specifications; the agreement is reached between the city and SIS Inc. of Creal Springs, Illinois.

1967

A preliminary Cape Girardeau city budget calling for expenditures of $1,108,290 in the general revenue fund for municipal operation during the present fiscal year was submitted to the city council last night by city manager Paul F. Frederick; he calls it a tight, but good budget.

Missouri's State Highway Commission issues bid calls for a new Interstate 55 section between Portageville and Hayti, Missouri, plus improvements on the interstate from Fruitland to near Sikeston, Missouri. Highway commissioners plan to install fencing and guard cables from U.S. 61, about a mile south of Fruitland, to Interstate 57.