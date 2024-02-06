Out of the past: July 12

1997

Spurred by the Oklahoma City bombing, the government has beefed up security at Cape Girardeau's Federal Building and hundreds of others across the country in the past two years; at Cape Girardeau, the improvements are expected to be completed by Sept. 30 at a cost of about $170,000 and include everything from security cameras on the building's corners to improved lighting, as well as a fence and electronic gate for the employee parking lot.

The Cape Girardeau City Council yesterday awarded the contract for the Henderson Avenue-New Madrid Street intersection project to Penzel Construction Co. Inc. on a low bid of $223,312.50; that intersection, next to the Southeast Missouri State University campus, is hampered by traffic flow from five directions, including Greek Drive, and a hill that limits visibility.

1972

Arnold Roth, Cape Girardeau Realtor, insurance agent, community leader and former Cape Girardeau County judge, dies unexpectedly of an apparent heart attack at his home; while Roth, 79, had been under a physician's care, he remained active in civic, church and business endeavors; a combat pilot, Roth served in both World War I and II, emerging from the latter conflict as a lieutenant colonel.

Close-up of the last pour of concrete on Interstate 55, July 12, 1972. (Southeast Missourian archive)

A few minutes after 4 p.m., wet concrete spills over from the front of a paving machine onto already-dried concrete, and the twin ribbons of Interstate 55 concrete become whole from Cape Girardeau to St. Louis; the linkup comes without fanfare or celebration, and, except for a few extra people watching, is a routine operation.