Out of the past: July 12

1996

Convicted "sexual predators" will have the Missouri Department of Corrections looking over their shoulders for the rest of their lives under legislation signed into law yesterday by Gov. Mel Carnahan at Common Pleas Courthouse in Cape Girardeau; the law, which takes effect Aug. 28, requires life sentences for predatory sexual offenders and increases the mandatory minimum sentence they must serve in prison; if released, such offenders will spend the rest of their lives under state supervision.

MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- A number of bizarre burglaries involving the thefts of 120 pairs of shoes and nearly $500 worth of fireworks have led to the arrests of 10 people in Marble Hill; more than 120 pairs of shoes were stolen from Ricketts Shoe Store, the thefts occurring while the store was closed over a period of two to three days; Slinkard's Fireworks stand reported nearly $500 worth of fireworks were stolen the morning of July 3; the arrests were made the same day.

1971

The Cape Girardeau Board of Education adopts a policy of support of proper dress for pupils in district schools, but leaves the rule and regulation making to building administrators; the policy itself is identical to that approved for the 1970-71 school year; however, in the past year the rules and regulations also had board approval; this coming term, the guidelines become solely the responsibility of school officials.

Continued enforcement of the parking meter regulations has brought receipts totaling $37,672 into Cape Girardeau's city treasury for the 1970-71 fiscal year ending June 30; the collections were the highest since the 1961-62 year, when they totaled $38,937.35.