Out of the past: July 12

Convicted "sexual predators" will have the Missouri Department of Corrections looking over their shoulders for the rest of their lives under legislation signed into law yesterday by Gov. Mel Carnahan at Common Pleas Courthouse in Cape Girardeau; the law, which takes effect Aug. 28, requires life sentences for predatory sexual offenders and increases the mandatory minimum sentence they must serve in prison; if released, such offenders will spend the rest of their lives under state supervision.
MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- A number of bizarre burglaries involving the thefts of 120 pairs of shoes and nearly $500 worth of fireworks have led to the arrests of 10 people in Marble Hill; more than 120 pairs of shoes were stolen from Ricketts Shoe Store, the thefts occurring while the store was closed over a period of two to three days; Slinkard's Fireworks stand reported nearly $500 worth of fireworks were stolen the morning of July 3; the arrests were made the same day.
The Cape Girardeau Board of Education adopts a policy of support of proper dress for pupils in district schools, but leaves the rule and regulation making to building administrators; the policy itself is identical to that approved for the 1970-71 school year; however, in the past year the rules and regulations also had board approval; this coming term, the guidelines become solely the responsibility of school officials.
Continued enforcement of the parking meter regulations has brought receipts totaling $37,672 into Cape Girardeau's city treasury for the 1970-71 fiscal year ending June 30; the collections were the highest since the 1961-62 year, when they totaled $38,937.35.
Operating at near capacity, some several hours longer than the regular work day, for the first time since before the war, Cape Girardeau packing plants yesterday turned out pork and beef for meat-hungry residents; several truckloads of this meat are being delivered today to the city's retail outlets and more will be ready Saturday and over the weekend.
A Missouri attorney general's ruling that justices of the peace cannot legally perform marriage ceremonies will likely mean more work for Cape Girardeau County ministers or for Judge J. Henry Caruthers of Common Pleas Court; in the past, justices performed nearly half of the weddings within the confines of Cape County; after Jan. 1, when magistrates take over in the place of justices, the magistrates will be permitted to marry folks.
The Paramount Theater, which is being erected on Broadway just west of Ellis Street by contractor Herman W. Pape, and which is claimed will be the largest and costliest picture theater building in Missouri outside the three largest cities, has almost passed through its first phase of construction; steel work will begin in a few days; the theater will cost approximately $55,000 and have a seating capacity of 1,450.
The Superior Bus Co., owners of the big motor bus that has been operating between Cape Girardeau and Jackson the past two months, has quit the local field; the manager of the company leaves in the morning for St. Louis to enter a different field.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
