Out of the past: July 12

1994

A U.S. Department of Agriculture reorganization plan is expected to go to the full House next week; the bill calls for reorganizing field offices of the Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service, Farmers Home Administration and Soil Conservation service, which would result in the closing of hundreds of offices.

The Cape Girardeau Sheriff's Department is assisting the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms in an investigation of two explosive devices discovered in mailboxes in the county; the first was reported Monday morning near Nell Holcomb School on Highway 177; the device exploded and damaged a mailbox in front of the main school building; the second bomb was found in a mailbox along County Road 645.

1969

The Mississippi River continues its rapid rise at Cape Girardeau, where a number of families have been forced from their homes, 58 of whom spent the night in the Arena Building; thousands of acres of farmland along the river in Missouri and Illinois are under water, despite efforts of farmers and others to make levees hold.

Lake Boutin in Trail of Tears State Park is closed to swimming by the State Park Board after tests on the lake's water revealed it to be polluted; the decision to stop swimming at the lake was made unanimously by the board in a meeting yesterday at Poplar Bluff, Missouri.