Out of the past: July 12

Relief efforts throughout Cape Girardeau have intensified as floodwaters steadily rise, forcing more people to leave their homes; approximately 56 area homes and nine businesses have been affected to some degree by the surging waters; seven area families have sought emergency shelter from the American Red Cross; the river stage here yesterday was 43.2 feet.
Cape Girardeau voters next month will have the opportunity to expand the city limits west to Interstate 55 and lay the groundwork for future city growth; included on the Aug. 3 ballot is a measure to annex Twin Lakes subdivision, west of I-55 and north of Hopper Road.
Three members of the Cape Girardeau City Council -- Mayor A. Robert Perice Jr. and Councilmen Ivan L. Irvin and J. Hugh Logan -- tour buildings housing the police station and fire station No. 1 in conjunction with a statement by City Manager Paul F. Frederick indicating the facilities are outmoded and need to be replaced.
The biggest fire to strike Jackson in recent times puts forth large volumes of heat and smoke, endangers a number of major facilities and generally draws the attention of the whole area; in spite of the spectacular nature of the fire, however, damage is relatively light at the Ceramo Co. Pottery factory.
The resignation of Dennis M. Scivally as chairman of the Cape County War Price and Rationing Board has been accepted by the state Office of Price Administration, which also confirms the appointment of E.C. Smith as the new chairman; Scivally has headed the board since its organization.
Construction work by the Bolz Dredging Co., which is installing pipeline connections under the river near Gray's Point, is resumed in the afternoon, and building of the line between Morehouse and Dexter, Missouri, is continuing by the forces of the Oil States Construction Co.; after a start had been made on the 20-inch line, a boat struck it, ripping out the pipe; the river has returned to a stage low enough to permit normal work on the pipeline.
Cape Girardeau will honor the memory of Pvt. Randol Mattingly Sunday afternoon in the Courthouse Park, at which time a memorial service with military honors will be held; Mattingly was the first Cape Girardeau boy to pay the supreme sacrifice in behalf of his country and home; the Rev. G.C. Minor of Charleston, Missouri, who was the former pastor of this young man, will conduct the service.
Word was received yesterday in Cape Girardeau by Dr. P.R. Williams, his son, Capt. Paul Williams, has arrived safely in France.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
