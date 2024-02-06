Out of the past: July 12

1993

Relief efforts throughout Cape Girardeau have intensified as floodwaters steadily rise, forcing more people to leave their homes; approximately 56 area homes and nine businesses have been affected to some degree by the surging waters; seven area families have sought emergency shelter from the American Red Cross; the river stage here yesterday was 43.2 feet.

Cape Girardeau voters next month will have the opportunity to expand the city limits west to Interstate 55 and lay the groundwork for future city growth; included on the Aug. 3 ballot is a measure to annex Twin Lakes subdivision, west of I-55 and north of Hopper Road.

1968

Three members of the Cape Girardeau City Council -- Mayor A. Robert Perice Jr. and Councilmen Ivan L. Irvin and J. Hugh Logan -- tour buildings housing the police station and fire station No. 1 in conjunction with a statement by City Manager Paul F. Frederick indicating the facilities are outmoded and need to be replaced.

The biggest fire to strike Jackson in recent times puts forth large volumes of heat and smoke, endangers a number of major facilities and generally draws the attention of the whole area; in spite of the spectacular nature of the fire, however, damage is relatively light at the Ceramo Co. Pottery factory.