Out of the past: July 10

1998

Three Cape Girardeau City Council members -- Mayor Al Spradling III and Councilmen Tom Neumeyer and Melvin Gateley -- are willing to consider putting a tax measure before voters in November to help fund Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus project; meanwhile, Cape Girardeau County commissioners say the proposed project is a great idea, but the county hasn't been asked to participate in its funding.

English professor Dean Monahan says Southeast Missouri State University refused to promote him and denied him merit pay because of his opposition to curriculum changes; Monahan has filed a lawsuit against the university, naming the regents as defendants.

1973

Dr. Charles T. Herbert, a Cape Girardeau pediatrician, says he will ask Judge Stanley A. Grimm to call a grand jury for an extensive investigation of the Cape Girardeau public school system; Herbert's call for a grand jury centers upon the school board's decision to retain the trimester scheduling system, as well as rumors of what he calls "subterfuge, secret meetings ... accounts being juggled ... misstatements, methods of hiring teachers, intimidation of other teachers."

First there was too much rain -- and much, too much, flooding -- and now there isn't enough for Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois farmers; corn, which in some places is 15 inches high, is beginning to shrivel from lack of rain; soybeans, which farmers have been planting for the past few weeks, are sprouting and growing, but that growth is slowed because of lack of moisture.