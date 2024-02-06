Out of the past: Jan. 9

1942

Greatly accelerated by the outbreak of war, recruiting at the Navy substation in the post office here has hit an all-time peak since Dec. 1, 33 out of 96 applicants for enlistment being sent to St. Louis for final examination and from there to Great Lakes, Illinois, for recruit training; since the start of the war, the recruiting office has kept longer hours, and trips to towns in its area have been discontinued.

Harry Brissenden, son of Roy Brissenden of Long Beach, California, formerly a well-known resident of Cape Girardeau, was wounded seriously in the "Pearl Harbor affray" Dec. 7, and while his life was despaired of for several weeks, a recent note from the Navy Department advised the father the son was on the road to recovery. Harry Brissenden attended the public schools in Cape Girardeau.

1917

Cape Girardeau has a good chance to get the national orphans' and aged-people's home of the Knights and Ladies of Security organization, in the opinion of T.J. Juden and E.W. Flentge, who return from Topeka, Kansas, in the morning. While there, they met with the members of the committee that will select a location for a new home. There are about 600 applicants for the home.

Miller & Kinder, Good Hope Street druggists, have purchased a new fountain for the ice cream and soda department and will install it upon its arrival next week. The new fountain, which will be much larger than the old one, is one of the latest of its kind and will be the finest in the city. The old fountain has been sold to an out-of-town man.

-- Sharon K. Sanders