Out of the past: Jan. 9

Several area funeral homes have reported an inordinately high number of deaths over the past month or so; while no one knows what has caused the high number of deaths, funeral directors speculate holiday stress and changing weather patterns may have played a role.
CHAFFEE, Mo. -- Three of four Chaffee City Council members have filed for re-election; Jerry Wolsey of Ward 1, Ron Eskew of Ward 3 and Brad Bader of Ward 4 all have filed to retain their seats; Ward 2 Councilwoman Irmgard Chronister hasn't filed but said she plans to do so.
A man registered with the Cape Girardeau Selective Service Board, who began a Peace Corps assignment with his wife in Ghana, Africa, last week, faces the possibility of military draft; the case of Joseph M. O'Neal, former graduate student at Indiana University, is scheduled to come before the Selective Service Board for consideration Thursday.
Ken Knox, athletic director and head football coach of State College, is attending the 61st National Collegiate Athletic Association convention in Houston.
Greatly accelerated by the outbreak of war, recruiting at the Navy substation in the post office here has hit an all-time peak since Dec. 1, 33 out of 96 applicants for enlistment being sent to St. Louis for final examination and from there to Great Lakes, Illinois, for recruit training; since the start of the war, the recruiting office has kept longer hours, and trips to towns in its area have been discontinued.
Harry Brissenden, son of Roy Brissenden of Long Beach, California, formerly a well-known resident of Cape Girardeau, was wounded seriously in the "Pearl Harbor affray" Dec. 7, and while his life was despaired of for several weeks, a recent note from the Navy Department advised the father the son was on the road to recovery. Harry Brissenden attended the public schools in Cape Girardeau.
Cape Girardeau has a good chance to get the national orphans' and aged-people's home of the Knights and Ladies of Security organization, in the opinion of T.J. Juden and E.W. Flentge, who return from Topeka, Kansas, in the morning. While there, they met with the members of the committee that will select a location for a new home. There are about 600 applicants for the home.
Miller & Kinder, Good Hope Street druggists, have purchased a new fountain for the ice cream and soda department and will install it upon its arrival next week. The new fountain, which will be much larger than the old one, is one of the latest of its kind and will be the finest in the city. The old fountain has been sold to an out-of-town man.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
