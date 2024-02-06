Out of the past: Jan. 8

1998

MedAmerica HealthNet Inc.'s bankruptcy won't force a "proliferation of HMOs" in Southeast Missouri's health-care market, say administrators of Cape Girardeau's two hospitals; the network's decision to shut down has left thousands in the region wondering what health insurance options they will have after the network dissolves March 1; in addition to clients who may be losing health-care coverage, MedAmerica HealthNet's bankruptcy means a financial loss for the hospitals that invested approximately $1.5 million in the network.

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. -- Aztar Casino is among only a few Missouri gambling boats not on what could become an endangered list; more than half of 16 operating casinos face problems as a result of the Missouri Supreme Court's recent ruling on boats in moats; many of the new riverboat casinos look more like buildings than excursion vessels; they never leave the dock and some don't have engines; and they aren't on rivers, but in shallow moats filled with piped-in river water; Casino Aztar has no problems with the court ruling; the small City of Caruthersville riverboat, docked along the Mississippi River at Caruthersville, has a motor and could float if need be.

1973

Girardeans seem to be unanimous in their support of a plan for the St. Louis football Cardinals to train this summer in Cape Girardeau; Tom Thrower, head coach of the Southeast Missouri State University Indians, says, "It would be great for our school program. Our practice with overlap with the Cardinals a week to 10 days, and when college players have a chance to 'rub elbows' with the pros, this doesn't hurt things a bit."

The Cape Girardeau County Volunteer Fire Department remains virtually impotent, following the breakdown of the fire truck's pump Dec. 28 while fighting a fire south of Cape Girardeau; meanwhile, parts for the pump are somewhere in transit, a request for a new fire truck is pending before the County Court, and speculation has surfaced that a legally organized rural fire district may be formed in the future.