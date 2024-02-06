Out of the past: Jan. 8

MedAmerica HealthNet Inc.'s bankruptcy won't force a "proliferation of HMOs" in Southeast Missouri's health-care market, say administrators of Cape Girardeau's two hospitals; the network's decision to shut down has left thousands in the region wondering what health insurance options they will have after the network dissolves March 1; in addition to clients who may be losing health-care coverage, MedAmerica HealthNet's bankruptcy means a financial loss for the hospitals that invested approximately $1.5 million in the network.
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. -- Aztar Casino is among only a few Missouri gambling boats not on what could become an endangered list; more than half of 16 operating casinos face problems as a result of the Missouri Supreme Court's recent ruling on boats in moats; many of the new riverboat casinos look more like buildings than excursion vessels; they never leave the dock and some don't have engines; and they aren't on rivers, but in shallow moats filled with piped-in river water; Casino Aztar has no problems with the court ruling; the small City of Caruthersville riverboat, docked along the Mississippi River at Caruthersville, has a motor and could float if need be.
Girardeans seem to be unanimous in their support of a plan for the St. Louis football Cardinals to train this summer in Cape Girardeau; Tom Thrower, head coach of the Southeast Missouri State University Indians, says, "It would be great for our school program. Our practice with overlap with the Cardinals a week to 10 days, and when college players have a chance to 'rub elbows' with the pros, this doesn't hurt things a bit."
The Cape Girardeau County Volunteer Fire Department remains virtually impotent, following the breakdown of the fire truck's pump Dec. 28 while fighting a fire south of Cape Girardeau; meanwhile, parts for the pump are somewhere in transit, a request for a new fire truck is pending before the County Court, and speculation has surfaced that a legally organized rural fire district may be formed in the future.
The Southeast Missourian announces plans to begin circulating petitions calling for an election on whether Cape Girardeau should switch from a commission form of government to a city manager form; such a change has been discussed here, and the newspaper believes it is time for citizens to express their views on the matter.
The new year's luckiest man in the area -- Charles Savage, 50, of Alpine, Arkansas, a construction worker -- was dismissed from Southeast Hospital yesterday where he was treated after being knocked from the top of a caterpillar tractor when he came in contact with a 6,500-volt power line; Savage, an employee of a company clearing right of way for the AT&T underground cable line through the county, was working in the Fruitland vicinity Sunday morning, when the accident occurred.
E.A. Floyd, orchard specialist of the College of Agriculture of Missouri University, will be in Cape Girardeau County tomorrow and Wednesday to give demonstrations of spraying to kill the San Jose scale; weather permitting, he will give demonstrations at Eladora Fruit Farm on North Kingshighway, four miles from Cape Girardeau; the J.A. Lichtenegger farm at Pocahontas; the farm of Dr. O.J. Miller at Egypt Mills and the Teachers College farm on North Sprigg Street.
Dr. O.L. Seabaugh, a Cape Girardeau physician, announces he has purchased the Mrs. N.C. Frissell home on Bloomfield Road, in the southwest part of the city; there are 10 acres in the tract, including a fine orchard and facilities for poultry raising; Seabaugh plans to go into the poultry business on a large scale; meanwhile, his fine home at 1449 Broadway is for sale.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
