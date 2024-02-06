Out of the past: Jan. 8

Southeast Missouri State University will establish a minority-mentor program, effective next fall, to recruit academically talented minority students; the university plans to offer 10 beginning freshmen students a work-study arrangement in which they would receive $1,000 each for the 1993-1994 academic year in exchange for working in various university departments.
In a letter to former Cape Girardeau city councilman Curtis Smith, who filed a complaint against the committee that promoted a ballot initiative on city ward elections in October, the Missouri Campaign Review Board said the board has voted that the committee did violate campaign disclosure laws.
The first race to develop in the 1968 elections comes with the filing of Ivan E. McLain for re-election as sheriff on the Republican ticket; he has been challenged by H.E. Riehn, Democrat, who was unseated by McLain in the 1966 election; also filing in the morning are A.J. Seier, Republican hopeful for the office of prosecuting attorney, and Edwin A. Blumenberg, Republican, who is seeking his third term as county assessor.
Frigid temperatures persist in Cape Girardeau, thickening the ice floes that threaten to jam the Mississippi River, sending gas consumption upward and causing general cold-weather discomforts.
Federal rules designed to simplify the baking trade, announced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, are to go into effect Jan. 18; they include elimination of baker slicing of bread and stopping of consignment deliveries of bread to stores.
An appeal in the Cape Girardeau post office site case is to be argued Tuesday in the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals of the eight district at Kansas City, Missouri; the appeal was taken in the case of Iska W. Carmack after a Federal Court decision here was decided against her; Judge J.C. Collet held the condemnation of the site in Courthouse Park, where the Common Pleas Courthouse now stands, was properly instituted, and Carmack had no legal right to make an objection.
Centenary Methodist Church, with its seating capacity of 1,400, is too small for the Lincoln McConnell meetings; the church was filled last night to hear the nationally-known evangelist; his lecture, or "talkfest" as he termed it, was on "The Serpent of Eden."
Another street-paving contract was let by the Cape Girardeau City Council last night when John H. Rouse's bid of $9,109 secured the job for the paving of Normal Avenue from Pacific Street to North Henderson Avenue; this is an important piece of work as it includes both driveways passing the entrance to the Normal School and the wide plaza connecting the two roadways.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
