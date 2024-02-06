Out of the past: Jan. 8

1993

Southeast Missouri State University will establish a minority-mentor program, effective next fall, to recruit academically talented minority students; the university plans to offer 10 beginning freshmen students a work-study arrangement in which they would receive $1,000 each for the 1993-1994 academic year in exchange for working in various university departments.

In a letter to former Cape Girardeau city councilman Curtis Smith, who filed a complaint against the committee that promoted a ballot initiative on city ward elections in October, the Missouri Campaign Review Board said the board has voted that the committee did violate campaign disclosure laws.

1968

The first race to develop in the 1968 elections comes with the filing of Ivan E. McLain for re-election as sheriff on the Republican ticket; he has been challenged by H.E. Riehn, Democrat, who was unseated by McLain in the 1966 election; also filing in the morning are A.J. Seier, Republican hopeful for the office of prosecuting attorney, and Edwin A. Blumenberg, Republican, who is seeking his third term as county assessor.

Frigid temperatures persist in Cape Girardeau, thickening the ice floes that threaten to jam the Mississippi River, sending gas consumption upward and causing general cold-weather discomforts.