Out of the past: Jan. 6

1998

The Missouri Department of Transportation plans to take a second look at a proposed Highway 34 bypass route favored by Cape Girardeau community leaders; highway officials and a consulting firm earlier had rejected the idea of building a section of highway that would extend northwesterly from the new Highway 74 west of Interstate 55 to Route K; that and other routes had been rejected because they would require extensive construction of highway through largely undeveloped areas; but MoDOT has decided to include two alternatives that would include an extension of new Highway 74 to Route K.

The name and logo of Mid-America Teen Challenge may have changed for 1998, but staff members say everything else should remain the same; the new name of the organization is Teen Challenge International, Mid-America, and its new slogan is "The proven cure for the drug epidemic"; the national board of directors adopted the new name, slogan and logo to promote unity and emphasize the international ministry of the religious rehabilitation program for young adults.

1973

Cape Girardeau officials have notified Missouri Pacific Railroad Co. of the city's intention to pursue in earnest the repair of that portion of Independence Street utilized by the railroad; a letter to the company written by City Attorney A. Robert Pierce Jr. states that if the railroad doesn't make the needed repairs, the city will either do the job and collect twice the money expended as liquidated damages or prepare litigation for damages resulting from the company's failure to comply with the city ordinance; asphalt on the railroad's right of way in the street has been broken and deteriorated for some time, causing rough and unsafe conditions.

CHARLESTON, Mo. -- Mississippi Countians will welcome home retiring Gov. and Mrs. Warren E. Hearnes, who have spent the past 10 years in Jefferson City, beginning with a motorcade from Sikeston (Missouri) Airport on Monday afternoon and ending with a dinner and dance that night at Charleston.