Out of the past: Jan. 6

The Missouri Department of Transportation plans to take a second look at a proposed Highway 34 bypass route favored by Cape Girardeau community leaders; highway officials and a consulting firm earlier had rejected the idea of building a section of highway that would extend northwesterly from the new Highway 74 west of Interstate 55 to Route K; that and other routes had been rejected because they would require extensive construction of highway through largely undeveloped areas; but MoDOT has decided to include two alternatives that would include an extension of new Highway 74 to Route K.
The name and logo of Mid-America Teen Challenge may have changed for 1998, but staff members say everything else should remain the same; the new name of the organization is Teen Challenge International, Mid-America, and its new slogan is "The proven cure for the drug epidemic"; the national board of directors adopted the new name, slogan and logo to promote unity and emphasize the international ministry of the religious rehabilitation program for young adults.
Cape Girardeau officials have notified Missouri Pacific Railroad Co. of the city's intention to pursue in earnest the repair of that portion of Independence Street utilized by the railroad; a letter to the company written by City Attorney A. Robert Pierce Jr. states that if the railroad doesn't make the needed repairs, the city will either do the job and collect twice the money expended as liquidated damages or prepare litigation for damages resulting from the company's failure to comply with the city ordinance; asphalt on the railroad's right of way in the street has been broken and deteriorated for some time, causing rough and unsafe conditions.
CHARLESTON, Mo. -- Mississippi Countians will welcome home retiring Gov. and Mrs. Warren E. Hearnes, who have spent the past 10 years in Jefferson City, beginning with a motorcade from Sikeston (Missouri) Airport on Monday afternoon and ending with a dinner and dance that night at Charleston.
Eddie Chandler, who has been working in the Scott County farm extension office, has been named assistant county farm agent of Cape Girardeau County, announces agent A.D. Arnhardt; Mr. and Mrs. Chandler and child will move to Jackson when living accommodations are secured, and he will assume his new duties at that time.
Operating on a 30-minutes schedule, buses into the Cape Rock area are placed in operation by the Cape Transit Co. in the morning for the first time; manager Henry DeTournay says the initial load has been light, as expected, but will gain momentum as the service catches on; the route starts at Sprigg Street and Broadway at 6:45 a.m. and arrives at the turn around on Cape Rock Drive at Rand Street at 7 a.m.; the morning service continues for two hours; afternoon service begins at 1:10, lasting until 7:10.
Members of the Louis K. Juden Post of the American Legion, meeting last night at Vandeven Hall, made plans to organize a number of sub-posts in Cape Girardeau County; there are 1,800 ex-servicemen living in the county, of which fewer than 500 are affiliated with any Legion organization; it is planned to bring the majority of these men under the banner of the Louis K. Juden post.
Crit Jones, furniture store manager, is preparing to move into the corner building at Spanish and Independence streets, now occupied by the Farmers' Co-operative Store; the latter is already moving across Spanish Street into the St. Avit building; the building to be vacated by Jones will then be occupied by the Red Stripe Taxi Service; Jones says he is enlarging his furniture store considerably and will install electric elevators in the building and will provide a women's rest room.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
