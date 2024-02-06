Out of the past: Jan. 6

BENTON, Mo. -- Scott County Prosecuting Attorney Cristy Baker-Neel discharged an assistant prosecutor and a clerk yesterday to confront what she calls inefficiencies in her office; a new assistant prosecutor and an administrative clerk will begin work Monday.
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A bid to dump longtime House Speaker Bob Griffin and replace him with Republican Leader Mark Richardson fell short Thursday morning; Griffin, who already held the powerful post longer than anyone in Missouri history, won an eighth term by a vote of 82-80 against Richardson of Poplar Bluff.
After a single day in the classroom following the Christmas-New Year vacation, pupils of Cape Girardeau schools are free today as winter again shows its white teeth; another early-season snowstorm hit the area late yesterday afternoon and continued through the night and into this morning; depth of the snow at the municipal airport is measured at 2 inches.
Calling himself a moderate, 10th District Rep. Bill D. Burlison spoke to about 100 persons, mostly students, in Academic Hall at State College last night; Burlison said there is little to distinguish left-wing extremist groups from their counterparts on the right, "Both types of extremists differ from reformers in that they seek not to reform the system, but to wreck it."
The clock in the dome of the courthouse at Jackson began "to run away with itself," as it was 10 minutes ahead of the correct time Thursday morning; investigation by H.A. Ueleke, local watch and clock authority, showed that somehow the clock had gotten out of balance by the settling of the dome or the building; by proper bolstering up and underpinning of the timepiece, the clock was returned to good running order.
Following 35 months of service mainly overseas in the Southwest Pacific, T-Cpl. Ralph Friedrich is at home with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Otto Friedrich of Jackson; the soldier served with an engineering unit, which received the presidential citation for outstanding achievement.
In three weeks, workers will begin putting in a conduit on Broadway from Water Street to the new offices of the Western Union Telegraph Co., which it will soon occupy in the Masonic building at Broadway and Spanish Street; Western Union was granted permission to lay the conduit by the City Council at its meeting Monday, provided the company repairs the street after the work is done.
The Cooperative Mutual Benefit Society was organized last night by workers of the International Shoe factory; a committee was formed to purchase a club house; three buildings are being considered, including the Schuchert Opera House at Broadway and Lorimier Street.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.