Out of the past: Jan. 6

1995

BENTON, Mo. -- Scott County Prosecuting Attorney Cristy Baker-Neel discharged an assistant prosecutor and a clerk yesterday to confront what she calls inefficiencies in her office; a new assistant prosecutor and an administrative clerk will begin work Monday.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A bid to dump longtime House Speaker Bob Griffin and replace him with Republican Leader Mark Richardson fell short Thursday morning; Griffin, who already held the powerful post longer than anyone in Missouri history, won an eighth term by a vote of 82-80 against Richardson of Poplar Bluff.

1970

After a single day in the classroom following the Christmas-New Year vacation, pupils of Cape Girardeau schools are free today as winter again shows its white teeth; another early-season snowstorm hit the area late yesterday afternoon and continued through the night and into this morning; depth of the snow at the municipal airport is measured at 2 inches.

Calling himself a moderate, 10th District Rep. Bill D. Burlison spoke to about 100 persons, mostly students, in Academic Hall at State College last night; Burlison said there is little to distinguish left-wing extremist groups from their counterparts on the right, "Both types of extremists differ from reformers in that they seek not to reform the system, but to wreck it."