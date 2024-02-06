Out of the past: Jan. 6

1994

Representatives from 10 companies attended a meeting yesterday of casino operators and developers interested in submitting riverboat gambling proposals in Cape Girardeau; only those attending the meeting will be allowed to submit a proposal by the Jan. 18 deadline set by the city council.

"Images of the Past in the City of Roses," the pictorial history book researched, written and printed by the Southeast Missourian staff, has sold out; 2,000 books were printed, and 1,000 were pre-sold; the other 1,000 books sold in less than three weeks; a second printing of the book is possible, if demand is high.

1969

Freezing rain mixed with sleet laid a blanket of ice over Cape Girardeau and the area overnight, creating hazardous driving conditions and reducing some motorists to the walking stage; however, employees of the City Public Works Department are quick to answer the call and, by spreading sand, have most of the major streets ready for travel by morning.

A former Cape Girardeau attorney and judge of Common Pleas Court here, Robert G. Brady, has been appointed a judge of the St. Louis Court of Appeals by Gov. Warren E. Hearnes; Brady has served as a commissioner of the appellate court since 1959.