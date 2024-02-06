Out of the past: Jan. 6

Representatives from 10 companies attended a meeting yesterday of casino operators and developers interested in submitting riverboat gambling proposals in Cape Girardeau; only those attending the meeting will be allowed to submit a proposal by the Jan. 18 deadline set by the city council.
"Images of the Past in the City of Roses," the pictorial history book researched, written and printed by the Southeast Missourian staff, has sold out; 2,000 books were printed, and 1,000 were pre-sold; the other 1,000 books sold in less than three weeks; a second printing of the book is possible, if demand is high.
Freezing rain mixed with sleet laid a blanket of ice over Cape Girardeau and the area overnight, creating hazardous driving conditions and reducing some motorists to the walking stage; however, employees of the City Public Works Department are quick to answer the call and, by spreading sand, have most of the major streets ready for travel by morning.
A former Cape Girardeau attorney and judge of Common Pleas Court here, Robert G. Brady, has been appointed a judge of the St. Louis Court of Appeals by Gov. Warren E. Hearnes; Brady has served as a commissioner of the appellate court since 1959.
County Collector W.T. Ruff reports tax collections made in the county during December will amount to approximately $275,000, about $700 less than during December 1942; Clerk William C. Kaempfer, who receives taxes for the City of Cape girardeau, says the December collections added up to $38,390.53.
A full flying training schedule is resumed by the Army Air Forces at Harris Field, after planes had been grounded nearly a week by weather conditions; flying stopped last Friday when rain and low ceilings kept the cadets on the ground.
ST. LOUIS -- State Auditor George H. Hackman has been here for two days to affix his signature to 12,000 bonds, amounting to $1 million, which have been sold to a local brokerage house by the Little River Drainage District; J.H. Himmelberger of Cape Girardeau, president of the district supervisors, has also had to sign each bond; the district issued the bonds to carry on its work.
Frieda Wipperman has been appointed deputy city clerk of Cape Girardeau; Mrs. Richard Frissell, who had been acting deputy city clerk since Gladys Willis resigned and went to Washington, D.C., quit last week to become deputy Common Pleas clerk.
-- Sharon K. Sanders