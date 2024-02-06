Out of the past: Jan. 5

1999

Schoolchildren are getting an extension to their holiday vacation thanks to the wintry weather that grips the area; dozens of area schools, including Cape Girardeau and Jackson public schools, canceled classes yesterday and again today; while streets are relatively clear, sidewalks are still ice covered; predictions for a slight warming trend today could mean that the vacation soon will be over.

A 100-year-old Burfordville home is destroyed after a fire begins in the chimney flue: hampered by cold temperatures, icy roads and frozen water supplies, firefighters from seven fire districts are unable to save the home of Miles and Imogene Lincoln; no one was injured in the fire.

1974

After two decades, the names of those Cape Girardeau County residents who died in the Korean and Vietnam wars may soon take their place alongside their comrades from World Wars I and II at Freedom Corner in Capaha Park; American Legion officials have renewed the project to have bronze plaques cast to honor the dead of the two most recent wars.

Fire of uncertain origin sweeps through a Jackson house early in the morning, claiming the life of a Jackson barber; Milford W. Meyer, 62, dies of smoke inhalation apparently while attempting to make his way out of the house in which he lived alone and operated a one-chair barber shop at 304 E. Washington.