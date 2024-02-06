Out of the past: Jan. 5

Schoolchildren are getting an extension to their holiday vacation thanks to the wintry weather that grips the area; dozens of area schools, including Cape Girardeau and Jackson public schools, canceled classes yesterday and again today; while streets are relatively clear, sidewalks are still ice covered; predictions for a slight warming trend today could mean that the vacation soon will be over.
A 100-year-old Burfordville home is destroyed after a fire begins in the chimney flue: hampered by cold temperatures, icy roads and frozen water supplies, firefighters from seven fire districts are unable to save the home of Miles and Imogene Lincoln; no one was injured in the fire.
After two decades, the names of those Cape Girardeau County residents who died in the Korean and Vietnam wars may soon take their place alongside their comrades from World Wars I and II at Freedom Corner in Capaha Park; American Legion officials have renewed the project to have bronze plaques cast to honor the dead of the two most recent wars.
Fire of uncertain origin sweeps through a Jackson house early in the morning, claiming the life of a Jackson barber; Milford W. Meyer, 62, dies of smoke inhalation apparently while attempting to make his way out of the house in which he lived alone and operated a one-chair barber shop at 304 E. Washington.
Veering to the north, a blizzard which brings snow and a cold wave to states northwest of here, misses Cape Girardeau for the most part as the mercury falls barely to the freezing mark in this area; the forecast had been for a low of around 20 degrees.
Only two of the 29 Cape Girardeau eating and drinking establishments from which swab samples for bacteria were taken by the state Division of Health mobile laboratory last fall were found satisfactory on all three counts checked, a report sent by the state to the county sanitarian reveals; the tests were made on glasses, cups and spoons only.
Cape Girardeau is in the clutches of the coldest weather in years; the temperature, dropping rapidly since late yesterday, registers around 5 degrees below zero in the morning, and the mercury rises little as the day progresses; unprotected water pipes in Cape Girardeau froze overnight, as did automobile radiators, their drivers being unprepared for the sudden drop in temperature; ice floes have made their appearance on the Mississippi River.
Public schools in Puxico and adjoining districts are facing a shortage of funds, due to the closing of the Bank of Puxico 10 days ago; it is feared they will be forced to suspend classroom work unless money to operate the schools is secured by popular subscription.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.