Out of the past: Jan. 5

1997

The congregation of Father's Arms Fellowship has moved to a new location at the corner of Main and Lincoln streets in Scott City.

MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- A grant of $15,000 from Conference Congregational Development funds has been awarded to First United Methodist Church in Marble Hill; the money will be used toward relocation and construction of a new facility; the congregation purchased an 11-acre site about two years ago and has raised $20,000 toward construction of a new building; groundbreaking is expected some time this year.

1972

Near-record low temperatures and plenty of slippery snow greet area residents following 1972's first major winter storm that swept over Southeast Missouri and southern Illinois yesterday; temps hover close to the zero mark in many communities early this morning; snowfall ranged from one to two inches; most schools in the two-state region are closed, but plan to reopen tomorrow.

State College is notified it is one of 10 colleges and universities across the country selected for an Air Force Reserve Officers Training Corps program; Sen. Stuart Symington notifies Dr. Mark F. Scully, president, of the assignment of the unit; Scully says it is expected the program will get underway next fall.