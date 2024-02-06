Out of the past: Jan. 5

The congregation of Father's Arms Fellowship has moved to a new location at the corner of Main and Lincoln streets in Scott City.
MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- A grant of $15,000 from Conference Congregational Development funds has been awarded to First United Methodist Church in Marble Hill; the money will be used toward relocation and construction of a new facility; the congregation purchased an 11-acre site about two years ago and has raised $20,000 toward construction of a new building; groundbreaking is expected some time this year.
Near-record low temperatures and plenty of slippery snow greet area residents following 1972's first major winter storm that swept over Southeast Missouri and southern Illinois yesterday; temps hover close to the zero mark in many communities early this morning; snowfall ranged from one to two inches; most schools in the two-state region are closed, but plan to reopen tomorrow.
State College is notified it is one of 10 colleges and universities across the country selected for an Air Force Reserve Officers Training Corps program; Sen. Stuart Symington notifies Dr. Mark F. Scully, president, of the assignment of the unit; Scully says it is expected the program will get underway next fall.
The Rev. B.V. Wulff of Jonesburg, Missouri, formerly pastor of Zion Methodist Church in Gordonville, is the guest speaker in the morning at Grace Methodist Church; he and his wife are visiting their son-in-law and daughter, Mr. and Mrs. Herbert Brase, at Gordonville and their son, Robert Wulff, at Jackson.
The severe cold, Friday and yesterday, formed a thick coating of ice on the lagoon at Fairground Park, affording the first ice skating of the season; many are on the ice, until two skaters -- Jeanne Snider and Don McNeely -- break through this afternoon; also, Leland Shivelbine got wet yesterday, when the ice gave way under him.
Gangster Ralph Brashear pleads guilty to a second-degree murder charge, two charges of robbery and one of breaking jail and is sentenced to 20 years in the state penitentiary by Judge Frank Kelly in Circuit Court in Jackson; the murder charge is in connection with the slaying of Patrolman Willis Martin in Cape Girardeau, 11 months ago.
Fritz Penzel and Gottfried Probst are made citizens of the United States, after an examination by Judge Frank Keller in the absence of the commissioner of the Naturalization Bureau; Penzel, who is 58, came this country when he was 5 years old, and was under the impression that he became a citizen when his father was naturalized; Probst is 61 years old and has been in this country 41 years; he at one time took out his "first papers," but didn't perfect his citizenship until today.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
