Out of the past: Jan. 4

As part of Cape Girardeau's bicentennial celebration, a 35-year-old, stainless steel time capsule is hauled out of its burial place in Common Pleas Courthouse Park; the drum was buried as part of Cape Girardeau's sesquicentennial celebration in August 1956; many of the items in the capsule are water damaged.
BIEHLE, Mo. -- In an effort to help start a rural fire department, a 56-acre area, which includes Buchheit Inc., has been incorporated as the town of Biehle, population eight; plans are being made to levy a 1-cent sales tax on sales at Buchheit's store, the only business in the incorporated town.
The city of Cape Girardeau's bid to annex eight square miles of new territory, upheld more than a year ago in Common Pleas Court, will go before the St. Louis Court of Appeals tomorrow; the annexation would take place on three sides, but is being contested by a group of property owners.
A new roof is being placed on the Arena Building and insulation is being added under a contract to Modern Roofing and Sheet Metal Works of Scott City at a cost of about $12,000; the old roof had been patched numerous times since the Arena Building was constructed in 1938.
A five-day school of instruction for religious workers begins in the afternoon at Centenary Methodist Church; Methodists of Cape Girardeau and nearby communities attend; dean of the school is the Rev. William L. Meyer, pastor of New McKendree Methodist Church at Jackson.
Red Star Baptist Church inaugurates a new, integrated form of service in the morning; at the close of the Sunday-school hour, there is no intermission; worship services begin immediately, permitting the services to close a little earlier than normal.
Members of the Anti-Saloon League and Citizens Committee hope to ensure a local option election in Cape Girardeau early in September; for this reason, a campaign to make Cape Girardeau dry will start at once, and there will be no let up until the polls are closed; W.H. Stubblefield is in St. Louis conferring with state leaders and making arrangements for the opening of the campaign here Jan. 16, when ex-governor M.R. Patterson of Tennessee will be here to speak.
According to the proprietor of the Idan-ha Hotel, the hotel is to be made uniform in style and size with the newer part of the building erected about two years ago; the older half of the building will be torn down and recreated in a form similar in architecture, materials and size with the southern half of the structure.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
