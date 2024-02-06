Out of the past: Jan. 4

1992

As part of Cape Girardeau's bicentennial celebration, a 35-year-old, stainless steel time capsule is hauled out of its burial place in Common Pleas Courthouse Park; the drum was buried as part of Cape Girardeau's sesquicentennial celebration in August 1956; many of the items in the capsule are water damaged.

BIEHLE, Mo. -- In an effort to help start a rural fire department, a 56-acre area, which includes Buchheit Inc., has been incorporated as the town of Biehle, population eight; plans are being made to levy a 1-cent sales tax on sales at Buchheit's store, the only business in the incorporated town.

1967

The city of Cape Girardeau's bid to annex eight square miles of new territory, upheld more than a year ago in Common Pleas Court, will go before the St. Louis Court of Appeals tomorrow; the annexation would take place on three sides, but is being contested by a group of property owners.

A new roof is being placed on the Arena Building and insulation is being added under a contract to Modern Roofing and Sheet Metal Works of Scott City at a cost of about $12,000; the old roof had been patched numerous times since the Arena Building was constructed in 1938.