Out of the past: Jan. 31

1998

A Festival of Music is held in the evening at the Salvation Army's center at 701 Good Hope St., as the Army celebrates the 100th anniversary of its coming to Cape Girardeau; along with a brass band that hearkens back to the earliest days of the Army in Great Britain, a vocal sextet and a soloist from the local corps, the Teen Challenge Chorus and the Euclid Avenue Singers from St. Louis perform.

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department has its own DARE (Drug Alcohol Resistance Education) officer; Deputy Ty Metzger is working with county schools, teaching pupils to just say no to drugs; Oak Ridge Elementary School is the first county school to adopt the DARE program, but Delta Elementary School will be the second this spring.

1973

Promotions and duty changes for two Troop E patrolmen have been announced by the Missouri Highway Patrol; Trooper Bill J. Adams of Jackson has been promoted to corporal and placed in charge of motor vehicle inspections in Troop E; Cpl. Robert F. Miller of Poplar Bluff has been promoted to sergeant and placed in charge of driver examinations for Troop E.

Cape Girardeau Civic Center's board of directors and members gain food for thought at an evening public meeting keyed to gathering the community's views on the future of the center; its previous home at 1232 S. Ranney St. was destroyed by fire Jan. 2; a variety of thoughts are expressed by many of the 60 persons in attendance.