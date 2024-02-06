Out of the past: Jan. 30

1995

Registered nurse Karen Eftink began work last week as a shared employee of the Zalma and Leopold, Missouri, school districts, the first time either rural district has had a school nurse; a state grant to the Bollinger County Health Department and Southeast Missouri State University pays her salary and expenses.

Construction crews close three blocks of College Avenue, from Sprigg to Benton streets, to prepare for the new Highway 74 that will be part of the new Mississippi River bridge route in Cape Girardeau; the street closures will allow the contractor to begin demolition of condemned houses in the bridge route corridor.

1970

City Councilman J. Hugh Logan, the last of the original council when the present system of government was initiated in 1965, announces he won't be a candidate for reelection this year; the other councilman whose term expires in April, Howard C. Tooke, says he will file for reelection.

County Collector Harold D. Kuehle yesterday filed for reelection, seeking the Republican nomination for the post; Kuehle served as public administrator prior to being elected to his first term as collector in 1966.