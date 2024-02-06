Out of the past: Jan. 30

Registered nurse Karen Eftink began work last week as a shared employee of the Zalma and Leopold, Missouri, school districts, the first time either rural district has had a school nurse; a state grant to the Bollinger County Health Department and Southeast Missouri State University pays her salary and expenses.
Construction crews close three blocks of College Avenue, from Sprigg to Benton streets, to prepare for the new Highway 74 that will be part of the new Mississippi River bridge route in Cape Girardeau; the street closures will allow the contractor to begin demolition of condemned houses in the bridge route corridor.
City Councilman J. Hugh Logan, the last of the original council when the present system of government was initiated in 1965, announces he won't be a candidate for reelection this year; the other councilman whose term expires in April, Howard C. Tooke, says he will file for reelection.
County Collector Harold D. Kuehle yesterday filed for reelection, seeking the Republican nomination for the post; Kuehle served as public administrator prior to being elected to his first term as collector in 1966.
Judge Silas P. Lail, 69, former recorder of deeds and former presiding judge of the County Court, dies of a heart attack at his home; he had been in failing health for six years.
A message to relatives here has advised them of the death of Paul Gilliland Greer, who was killed in action Dec. 31 in France; Greer, about 22, an employee at the Marquette Hotel when he entered the Army, has been in service since August 1940, when he and his brother Franklin enlisted; a third brother, Woodrow Greer, has been reported missing in June 1944 in the invasion of France.
Leon Haman, acting financial agent for the Capaha baseball team, says he is having much success in raising money for a ball team, having so far taken pledges for about $500; he says he has more merchants on his list to call upon and expects to increase this amount by several hundred.
Site for the $110,000 factory building of the American Potato Harvester Co. is selected, but because several details remain to be pinned down, the location isn't being divulged by people in the know; the main factory building will occupy two blocks of ground, it is stated by company officials.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.