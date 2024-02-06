Out of the past: Jan. 30

1994

Southeast Missouri State University students can graduate without ever taking American history; that concerns some of the university's history professors; but Southeast officials say while it's possible to graduate without having taken American history as a course, all students are exposed to various aspects of American history in the school's University Studies or general education curriculum.

Black History Month is kicked off in Cape Girardeau with "The Church the Foundation of the Community" program at St. James AME Church in the evening.

1969

A thoroughly water-logged Cape Girardeau looks at more dark skies as residents and city workers start the cleanup from the heaviest single-day rainfall here in two and one-half years; the downpour yesterday, which varied from heavy to light but rarely stopped, measured 2.81 inches at the airport; another 1.03 inches falls through the early hours today.

Despite yesterday's inclement weather, around 2,000 people turned out for the annual Kiwanis Club Chili Day at the Arena Building; proceeds from the event will be used for youth activities, including play equipment for parks and the "Learn to Swim" program.