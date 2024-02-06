Out of the past: Jan. 3

1994

A proposed $1.46 per month trash fee hike is again delayed as the Cape Girardeau City Council votes to have a citizens group examine volume-based billing options; but the council refuses to take steps to bid out city trash service to private contractors.

A teacher coming in to school yesterday afternoon to retrieve a lesson plan for the next day's classes discovered several rooms of Washington School had been ransacked by burglars; the burglars stole money and school supplies and destroyed property; they gained entry by breaking a window on the first floor of the east side of the building.

1969

Telephone calls from rooms at Southeast Missouri Hospital can now be made by direct dialing through a new switchboard system which has just gone into effect; no longer do outgoing calls have to pass through the switchboard operator.

Cape Girardeau County spent $560,686 of its $626,986 budget during 1968, according to the December report of out-going auditor James M. Haynes; the spending amounted to 89.42 percent of the budget, leaving the county $66,299 under-spent for the year.