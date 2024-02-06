Out of the past: Jan. 3

A proposed $1.46 per month trash fee hike is again delayed as the Cape Girardeau City Council votes to have a citizens group examine volume-based billing options; but the council refuses to take steps to bid out city trash service to private contractors.
A teacher coming in to school yesterday afternoon to retrieve a lesson plan for the next day's classes discovered several rooms of Washington School had been ransacked by burglars; the burglars stole money and school supplies and destroyed property; they gained entry by breaking a window on the first floor of the east side of the building.
Telephone calls from rooms at Southeast Missouri Hospital can now be made by direct dialing through a new switchboard system which has just gone into effect; no longer do outgoing calls have to pass through the switchboard operator.
Cape Girardeau County spent $560,686 of its $626,986 budget during 1968, according to the December report of out-going auditor James M. Haynes; the spending amounted to 89.42 percent of the budget, leaving the county $66,299 under-spent for the year.
Mr. and Mrs. August Ackman of Cape Girardeau are the parents of a daughter, born New Year's Day at 1:40 p.m. at Southeast Missouri Hospital; she is the sixth in the family and the fifth daughter; she was the first child born here in 1944.
Professor True Taylor, taking over his duties Saturday as superintendent of Southeast Missouri Hospital, found the facility jammed with patients; there are 74 bed patients, and some of them are in beds moved into sunrooms on the various floors; many of the patients have only colds and are expected to be discharged in a few days.
Capt. Al Jaynes takes the ferry boat Gladys to Mannings Landing, near the Thebes, Illinois, bridge, to tie it up there until all danger from ice floes is over; the first ice of the season appeared in the river this morning, and the floes are gradually becoming heavier, making it dangerous for boats.
At yesterday's meeting of the city board of health, Health officer Charles Stone reported the following: 707 calls were answered during December, 881 cases of influenza, 49 cases of pneumonia, two cases of typhoid fever, two of smallpox and two of meningitis.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
