Out of the past: Jan. 3

1993

Cornerstone Assembly Church, 298 N. West End Blvd., conducts special services recognizing the church's second anniversary; guest speaker at the morning service is the Rev. Mickey Davis of Indianapolis; the evening service highlights the church's two-year history with congregational testimonies.

The Good News Christian Center recently purchased the former Riverside building at 1320 Old Cape Road in Jackson and begins holding services there today; the church was founded in 1984, and since that time services were held at 107 E. Adams St.

1968

H.E. Riehn, former Cape Girardeau County sheriff and deputy, files for the Democratic nomination for sheriff, and Cape Girardeau County Coroner Donald A. Kremer filed yesterday for re-election; he also is a Democrat.

The Jackson City Council last night appointed Albert C. Lowes as new city attorney, handing him as his first duty the job of trying to get something done about a brick building at Main and Missouri streets that is in danger of falling; Lowes succeeds Paul A. Mueller Jr., who resigned the post and recommended the salary for the job be raised from $300 to $400 per month.