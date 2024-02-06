Out of the past: Jan. 3

Cornerstone Assembly Church, 298 N. West End Blvd., conducts special services recognizing the church's second anniversary; guest speaker at the morning service is the Rev. Mickey Davis of Indianapolis; the evening service highlights the church's two-year history with congregational testimonies.
The Good News Christian Center recently purchased the former Riverside building at 1320 Old Cape Road in Jackson and begins holding services there today; the church was founded in 1984, and since that time services were held at 107 E. Adams St.
H.E. Riehn, former Cape Girardeau County sheriff and deputy, files for the Democratic nomination for sheriff, and Cape Girardeau County Coroner Donald A. Kremer filed yesterday for re-election; he also is a Democrat.
The Jackson City Council last night appointed Albert C. Lowes as new city attorney, handing him as his first duty the job of trying to get something done about a brick building at Main and Missouri streets that is in danger of falling; Lowes succeeds Paul A. Mueller Jr., who resigned the post and recommended the salary for the job be raised from $300 to $400 per month.
The Rev. C.A. Higgins conducts his first service as the new rector of Christ Episcopal Church; the occasion is a year, lacking one day, of his internment by the Japanese in Hong Kong; he, his wife and son, Charles, now 2 1/2 years old, were interned from Jan. 4 to the first of July last year.
The Rev. C.L. Heron, who has been pastor of the Church of Christ in Cape Girardeau and at Bandana, Kentucky, has been called as pastor of the church at Colorado Springs, Texas; in Heron's absence, the services at the church here are in charge of Elmer Goble of Jackson.
The dead man, found on the Frisco tracks north of Cape Girardeau two weeks ago and held at Brinkopf's undertaking establishment for several days awaiting identification, is positively identified as Ary Chamberlain of Knob Lick, Missouri; when shown the dead man's cap, shirts and other clothing, Chamberlain's wife nearly swoons and screams out they are her husband's.
Lester Taylor and Sherman Cracraft of Jackson pass through Cape Girardeau on their way to Great Lakes, Illinois, to resume training in the Navy, after spending the holidays with home folks; they are being accompanied by Clarence Williams and Roy Parker, who have been notified to report for duty in the Navy at once.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
