Out of the past: Jan. 29

Cape Girardeau's $73.9 million, five-year capital improvements plan lists 121 projects involving everything from streets to sewers; the largest category is $42.3 million for water, sewer and solid waste projects; the category includes sewer improvements costing $27.9 million, $5 million for expansion of the city's water system and $929,000 for completion of the Cape LaCroix/Walker Creek Flood Control Project.
EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. -- Joey's Restaurant will open Tuesday at East Cape Girardeau; Joey's, formerly Witz Restaurant, which closed Dec. 31, will be open six days a week, Tuesday through Sunday; Joey Browning, who has worked at the restaurant 10 years, is the new owner; he joined Witz in 1985 as a bus boy and later became a waiter, and has worked there while attending Southeast Missouri State University; everything will be the same at the restaurant.
In a brief news conference, it is announced Ralph Montgomery, president of Jackson Exchange Bank, is resigning, along with Richard G. Davis, bank vice president, and Robert L. Hartle, chairman of the board of directors; Dr. L.R. Seabaugh is appointed temporary chairman, while assistant cashier Richard L. Koeppel is elected assistant vice president.
Starting its series of special art exhibits leading to the 25th annual Southeast Missourian Art Exhibition in November, the newspaper will present a three-week display of the work of Matthew E. Ziegler, opening with a reception Feb. 7; Ziegler, who has exhibited in the annual Missourian shows since 1952, operates a gallery and conducts art classes in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri.
A 1946 budget of $13,975 was adopted last night by the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors; the 1945 budget was $12,780, a few changes being made to cover additional expenses.
A contract has been let to Markham & Brown for moving 250,000 cubic yards of dirt at the Marquette Cement plant so quarrying of limestone may continue unhampered; the work is to begin tomorrow; the dirt will be removed from near the east side of the present quarry, west of Highway 74; the soil will be moved toward the west, about 2,000 feet, and will be dumped in an old quarry hole, back of the Marquette Natatorium.
Main Street merchants in the St. Charles Hotel block are aroused over the report a pool room is to occupy a vacant store-room; it is reported some men from Arkansas plan to open the place and, as The Missourian recently published an item telling of the killing of a man in a Blytheville pool room, there is strong opposition to such a place here.
Mrs. L.J. Pott, 233 N. Ellis St., was reelected president of the Civic Improvement Association at a meeting held yesterday in the Hoch Furniture and Undertaking parlors; members decided to have a picture taken of the military service board and have it hung in the Federal Building, until such time as the American Legion home is finished, afterward moving it there.
--Sharon K. Sanders
