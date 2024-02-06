Out of the past: Jan. 29

1996

Cape Girardeau's $73.9 million, five-year capital improvements plan lists 121 projects involving everything from streets to sewers; the largest category is $42.3 million for water, sewer and solid waste projects; the category includes sewer improvements costing $27.9 million, $5 million for expansion of the city's water system and $929,000 for completion of the Cape LaCroix/Walker Creek Flood Control Project.

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. -- Joey's Restaurant will open Tuesday at East Cape Girardeau; Joey's, formerly Witz Restaurant, which closed Dec. 31, will be open six days a week, Tuesday through Sunday; Joey Browning, who has worked at the restaurant 10 years, is the new owner; he joined Witz in 1985 as a bus boy and later became a waiter, and has worked there while attending Southeast Missouri State University; everything will be the same at the restaurant.

1971

In a brief news conference, it is announced Ralph Montgomery, president of Jackson Exchange Bank, is resigning, along with Richard G. Davis, bank vice president, and Robert L. Hartle, chairman of the board of directors; Dr. L.R. Seabaugh is appointed temporary chairman, while assistant cashier Richard L. Koeppel is elected assistant vice president.

Starting its series of special art exhibits leading to the 25th annual Southeast Missourian Art Exhibition in November, the newspaper will present a three-week display of the work of Matthew E. Ziegler, opening with a reception Feb. 7; Ziegler, who has exhibited in the annual Missourian shows since 1952, operates a gallery and conducts art classes in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri.