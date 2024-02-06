Out of the past: Jan. 29

1995

The county inmate population is declining, and Cape Girardeau County Sheriff John Jordan says he sees light at the end of the tunnel; on Jan. 19 the county jail hit a record 101 inmates; the facility's regular capacity is about 60 inmates; 74 inmates were in the county's custody Thursday, and the population is expected to continue to decline.

BLOOMFIELD, Mo. -- More than 100 years ago, newspaper history was made here with the start of publication of the newspaper The Stars and Stripes; its tradition will soon be commemorated; plans are being made for The Stars & Stripes Museum-Library, which will be dedicated to the newspaper's history and will be located in Bloomfield.

1970

The city might use about $42,000 of a 1961 sewer bond issue to help finance a trunk-line replacement in the south part of Cape Girardeau which officials say would relieve much of the sewer back-up problems in the northwest section; the project would mean the replacement of a 21-inch line which now follows the general path of Cape LaCroix Creek from Bloomfield Road southwestward.

The State College Board of Regents names Dr. David A. Strand as dean of the college, succeeding Dr. Forrest H. Rose, who died Dec. 20; the regents also name the theater in the Language Arts Building Rose Theater in honor of the late dean.