Out of the past: Jan. 29

The county inmate population is declining, and Cape Girardeau County Sheriff John Jordan says he sees light at the end of the tunnel; on Jan. 19 the county jail hit a record 101 inmates; the facility's regular capacity is about 60 inmates; 74 inmates were in the county's custody Thursday, and the population is expected to continue to decline.
BLOOMFIELD, Mo. -- More than 100 years ago, newspaper history was made here with the start of publication of the newspaper The Stars and Stripes; its tradition will soon be commemorated; plans are being made for The Stars & Stripes Museum-Library, which will be dedicated to the newspaper's history and will be located in Bloomfield.
The city might use about $42,000 of a 1961 sewer bond issue to help finance a trunk-line replacement in the south part of Cape Girardeau which officials say would relieve much of the sewer back-up problems in the northwest section; the project would mean the replacement of a 21-inch line which now follows the general path of Cape LaCroix Creek from Bloomfield Road southwestward.
The State College Board of Regents names Dr. David A. Strand as dean of the college, succeeding Dr. Forrest H. Rose, who died Dec. 20; the regents also name the theater in the Language Arts Building Rose Theater in honor of the late dean.
Flight Officer Joe D. Barringer, who was a flight commander at Harris Field during its entire training program, was killed Jan. 7 in a plane crash in China; he had been overseas since November 1944, serving with the Air Transport Command.
Mrs. Charles F. Blattner has sold Sunny Hill Feed and Seed store, 600 Good Hope St., to Paul L. Benbow of Jackson; Benbow, although directing management of the store, will continue as manager of Absogood Co., which has a plant in Jackson; he will continue Sunny Hill under the same name, with the same employees and in the same location.
Children living in homes where there is influenza will be placed under quarantine and prevented from attending school, it is decided at a meeting of the Cape Girardeau board of health; there is considerable difference of opinion as to what measures should be taken to combat the present epidemic; for the time being, however, the board decides it will issue no school closing orders; 101 cases of influenza have been reported so far in January.
Jackson is to have a real band again, not a jazz band exactly, but a band with all instruments usually present in such aggregations; about 20 musicians got together last night at the city council chamber, tried their instruments, and elected Councilman A.W. Roloff as temporary leader.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
