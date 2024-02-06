Out of the past: Jan. 28

1992

CAIRO, Ill. -- Cairo's Mayor Jim Wilson says the closing of the state Drivers License Bureau there is another example of state government's insensitivity to the economic needs of small communities; the Cairo facility is one of 33 full-time Illinois driver examination centers that will be closed Feb. 15.

Cape Girardeau police are trying to stem a string of burglaries that may end up being a record number here for one month; since Jan. 1, police have logged 71 burglaries, both commercial and residential.

1967

Cape Girardeau County's budget for 1968 is balanced and shows a surplus by the end of the year; but the county may still be in trouble, and a tax increase has been recommended; the problem facing the county this year, and very likely in 1968 as well, is that the bulk of the funds available for budgeting won't actually be available for spending until November and December; meanwhile, expenses march on.

The Southwestern Bell Telephone Co. cable spanning the Diversion Channel, just south of Cape Girardeau on Old Highway 61, was damaged by rifle fire Friday night, the third time in three weeks; service to 15 customers, including the FAA Flight Service Station at the airport, were disrupted.