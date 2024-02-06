Out of the past: Jan. 28

CAIRO, Ill. -- Cairo's Mayor Jim Wilson says the closing of the state Drivers License Bureau there is another example of state government's insensitivity to the economic needs of small communities; the Cairo facility is one of 33 full-time Illinois driver examination centers that will be closed Feb. 15.
Cape Girardeau police are trying to stem a string of burglaries that may end up being a record number here for one month; since Jan. 1, police have logged 71 burglaries, both commercial and residential.
Cape Girardeau County's budget for 1968 is balanced and shows a surplus by the end of the year; but the county may still be in trouble, and a tax increase has been recommended; the problem facing the county this year, and very likely in 1968 as well, is that the bulk of the funds available for budgeting won't actually be available for spending until November and December; meanwhile, expenses march on.
The Southwestern Bell Telephone Co. cable spanning the Diversion Channel, just south of Cape Girardeau on Old Highway 61, was damaged by rifle fire Friday night, the third time in three weeks; service to 15 customers, including the FAA Flight Service Station at the airport, were disrupted.
Following a several days run on sugar, Cape Girardeau merchants have only a limited supply, and in an effort to see the largest number of customers served, have adopted a voluntary rationing system more stringent than a plan on which sugar has been sold since the Christmas holidays; as yet, merchants have received no information on the government rationing system to be placed in effect around Feb. 1.
Basing their plea on the fact living costs have gone up, members of the police force have filed a petition with the Cape Girardeau City Council asking for increased pay while the war adds to family expenditures; signing the petition were Chief Marshall F. Morton, Sgts. H.J. Reed and Leo B. Hill and Patrolmen F.L. Schneider, Pink Niswonger, Charles Schweer, Bruno Schultz, John Hanebrink, C.L. Childs, E.L Hutson, Vincent Unnerstall and W.S. Wickham.
The Cape Girardeau Board of Education has given a contract to Henry J. Wright of St. Louis for the making of plans and specifications for the improvement of school grounds; the board realizes that something will have to be done at Washington School immediately, and the grounds around the Central school also must be given attention.
Minnie Newman departs Cape Girardeau for Buffalo, New York, having resigned her position as teacher of the primary department of the Normal School; her place will be taken by Mrs. Julien Friant, formerly Miss Bertha Rector, who, before her marriage in June, was a member of the Normal faculty.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
