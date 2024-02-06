Out of the past: Jan. 27

1999

More than 100,000 people attend the standing-room-only Mass celebrated by Pope John Paul II at the Trans World Dome in St. Louis in the morning; it is the largest indoor Mass ever celebrated; the pope's words reiterate the message he has delivered throughout his visit here of preserving human dignity and life, strengthening the family and the "priceless value of Catholic education."

Dr. Ron Anderson of Liberty has been selected superintendent of Jackson's public schools; he will assume his new duties July 1 and has agreed to a three-year contract for an annual salary of $98,500; he replaces Dr. Howard Jones, who announced his retirement in October.

1974

Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church is the name chosen by the new Wisconsin Synod Lutheran mission congregation in Cape Girardeau; the church meets every Sunday night at 421a Broadway; vacancy pastor is the Rev. Roger R. Zehms.

Another important step to better serve the business community will be taken Monday when the new traffic control tower at Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport becomes operational; this will be followed shortly by the Instrument Landing System, making the field usable except under the most severe weather conditions, and expansion of restaurant facilities to better serve a growing patronage.