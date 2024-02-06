Out of the past: Jan. 27

More than 100,000 people attend the standing-room-only Mass celebrated by Pope John Paul II at the Trans World Dome in St. Louis in the morning; it is the largest indoor Mass ever celebrated; the pope's words reiterate the message he has delivered throughout his visit here of preserving human dignity and life, strengthening the family and the "priceless value of Catholic education."
Dr. Ron Anderson of Liberty has been selected superintendent of Jackson's public schools; he will assume his new duties July 1 and has agreed to a three-year contract for an annual salary of $98,500; he replaces Dr. Howard Jones, who announced his retirement in October.
Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church is the name chosen by the new Wisconsin Synod Lutheran mission congregation in Cape Girardeau; the church meets every Sunday night at 421a Broadway; vacancy pastor is the Rev. Roger R. Zehms.
Another important step to better serve the business community will be taken Monday when the new traffic control tower at Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport becomes operational; this will be followed shortly by the Instrument Landing System, making the field usable except under the most severe weather conditions, and expansion of restaurant facilities to better serve a growing patronage.
Continued rainfall, coupled with the usual trouble winter brings, has served to stimulate discussion of some plan of action to improve the 800-mile county road system in Cape Girardeau County; the rain has left roads soggy and soft; small and large bridges were washed out and deep ditches cut in the routes; repairs have been made to the larger bridges, but some of the smaller ones are still out.
As rain continues in the region, some concern is expressed over the effects the downpour will have on the Mississippi River along its Southeast Missouri reach; most of this comes from residents in the area from Cairo, Illinois, and Bird's Point to the south; while the Mississippi River is causing no particular alarm, the rising Ohio River at Cairo is; the Ohio is at 46 feet there and is predicted to go over the 50-foot mark; that will back up the waters in the Mississippi.
Dr. Thomas Carter, New Testament professor at Vanderbilt College of Nashville, Tennessee, preaches at the morning service at Centenary Methodist Church; he has been a teacher of the Bible more than 25 years; the evening service is conducted by the Rev. R.H. Ruff, also of Nashville.
Dr. C.E. Schuchert, former city commissioner and Cape Girardeau dentist, who has been residing in St. Louis, has returned here and will open an office in his former location on Broadway; he denies he will be in the race for commission adding, "I've had enough of city offices"; asked if he would again direct the Cape Girardeau Municipal Band, he admits, "I might have that failing again."
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.