Out of the past: Jan. 26

1994

JEFFERSON CITY -- Mel Carnahan and legislative leaders are promising quick action in response to a Missouri Supreme Court ruling that has cast a cloud over the licensing of riverboat gambling boats in the state; the result of the ruling is that a statewide election will have to be held on a constitutional amendment legalizing games of chance such as slot machines that would be available on boats.

New housing and commercial-industrial construction in Jackson in 1993 was at a near record level; housing starts last year were up 38 percent over those of 1992, while total construction spending in 1993 was up 78 percent over the preceding year.

1969

A surprise winter storm blows in from the west to land a snowy hay-maker on Cape Girardeau and the general area; it leaves behind a snow cover of about five inches here and the dashed hopes of those who had begun to believe their snow shovels, tire chains and overshoes might go unused the entire winter.

Ronald Hahs was awarded the Distinguished Service Award by the Jackson Jaycees last night at its DSA and Bosses Night Banquet.