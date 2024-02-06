All sections
January 26, 2019

Out of the past: Jan. 26

JEFFERSON CITY -- Mel Carnahan and legislative leaders are promising quick action in response to a Missouri Supreme Court ruling that has cast a cloud over the licensing of riverboat gambling boats in the state; the result of the ruling is that a statewide election will have to be held on a constitutional amendment legalizing games of chance such as slot machines that would be available on boats...

1994

JEFFERSON CITY -- Mel Carnahan and legislative leaders are promising quick action in response to a Missouri Supreme Court ruling that has cast a cloud over the licensing of riverboat gambling boats in the state; the result of the ruling is that a statewide election will have to be held on a constitutional amendment legalizing games of chance such as slot machines that would be available on boats.

New housing and commercial-industrial construction in Jackson in 1993 was at a near record level; housing starts last year were up 38 percent over those of 1992, while total construction spending in 1993 was up 78 percent over the preceding year.

1969

A surprise winter storm blows in from the west to land a snowy hay-maker on Cape Girardeau and the general area; it leaves behind a snow cover of about five inches here and the dashed hopes of those who had begun to believe their snow shovels, tire chains and overshoes might go unused the entire winter.

Ronald Hahs was awarded the Distinguished Service Award by the Jackson Jaycees last night at its DSA and Bosses Night Banquet.

1944

Judge Frank Kelly, 76, for 28 years judge of the 28th Judicial District, which includes Cape Girardeau, Scott and Mississippi counties, dies at Saint Francis Hospital in the morning; he was admitted to the bar in 1893 and in 1898 was elected prosecuting attorney of Scott County; he was re-elected in 1900, 1902 and 1904; in 1912 Kelly was elected judge of the Circuit Court, and was re-elected in 1916, 1922, 1928 and 1934, his term expiring in 1941.

The Lions Club, at its weekly meeting in the evening, make plans for its annual Pancake Day, to be held March 22; the event will be held at the William Vedder building, adjoining The Missourian building, on Broadway; while proceeds from the event in previous years have furnished milk for needy children in the city schools, it is reported there is no longer such a need, so the profits from this year's Pancake Day will be set aside for child welfare work.

1919

The secretary of the Christian Church board has just been advised by the Rev. E.A. Jordan that he has accepted the call as pastor of the Cape Girardeau church, but he won't be able to take charge until about April 1.

At the close of the evening service at Centenary Methodist Church, three reels of motion pictures are shown; the Rev. W.L. Halberstadt, pastor, recently secured a fine motion picture machine and screen, and each Sunday evening plans to show pictures of religious, moral and patriotic subjects.

-- Sharon K. Sanders

