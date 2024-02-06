Out of the past: Jan. 25

1996

Two Cape Girardeau schools foundation board members -- Steve Wright and Walter Joe Ford -- have resigned, one in protest of a plan to close Wednesday's scheduled board meeting; the meeting subsequently was rescheduled for Saturday and will be open to the public; the foundation, established in 1993, is a private fund-raising arm for the school district.

As part of its phased building program, Abundant Life Church in Gordonville soon will begin construction of a new children's home; the project has been in the making for some time; the new multipurpose building's primary emphasis will be the Shepherd's Cove Children's Home, says the Rev. David Butler, pastor of the non-denominational church; it will be available for both long- and short-term care for children living in abusive situations.

1971

Two area presbyteries of Northern and Southern branches of the Presbyterian Church won't merge, at least for the time being; voting delegates of the Southeast Missouri Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church in the United States (Southern) turned down a proposal Saturday to merge with the Southeast Missouri Presbyterian Church in the United States of America (Northern); the close 39-31 vote was favorable, but a two-thirds majority was required for the proposal to carry.

Fire heavily damaged the store room at the Corner Store, 119 Themis St., Saturday night and caused some smoke damage to Capaha Loan and Finance Co. next door; the store is managed by Mrs. Andy Juden Jr.