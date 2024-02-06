Out of the past: Jan. 25

Two Cape Girardeau schools foundation board members -- Steve Wright and Walter Joe Ford -- have resigned, one in protest of a plan to close Wednesday's scheduled board meeting; the meeting subsequently was rescheduled for Saturday and will be open to the public; the foundation, established in 1993, is a private fund-raising arm for the school district.
As part of its phased building program, Abundant Life Church in Gordonville soon will begin construction of a new children's home; the project has been in the making for some time; the new multipurpose building's primary emphasis will be the Shepherd's Cove Children's Home, says the Rev. David Butler, pastor of the non-denominational church; it will be available for both long- and short-term care for children living in abusive situations.
Two area presbyteries of Northern and Southern branches of the Presbyterian Church won't merge, at least for the time being; voting delegates of the Southeast Missouri Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church in the United States (Southern) turned down a proposal Saturday to merge with the Southeast Missouri Presbyterian Church in the United States of America (Northern); the close 39-31 vote was favorable, but a two-thirds majority was required for the proposal to carry.
Fire heavily damaged the store room at the Corner Store, 119 Themis St., Saturday night and caused some smoke damage to Capaha Loan and Finance Co. next door; the store is managed by Mrs. Andy Juden Jr.
Another new industry, a furniture factory, is being set up in buildings formerly housing the old Cape Girardeau Auction Co., on Highway 61, west of the city; the furniture firm is owned by Stanley Melton, Louis Gardner and John Hart of Detroit and Edgar Reynolds of Providence, Kentucky, who are moving their families to Cape Girardeau; Hart and Gardner are brothers-in-law of the Rev. E.D. Winstead, who owns the buildings.
Plans are to reopen the International Shoe factory Monday morning; the factory has been closed and its 1,500 workers idle because of lack of materials because of a strike at St. Louis of 1,500 truck operators; many workers were off from Jan. 9, all for at least 10 days; the strike ended early this morning.
By a unanimous standing vote, the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce last night decided to adopt the plan of the St. Louis Production Bureau, as outlined by Carl F. Baer, in extending the work of the chamber; under the plan, the work of the chamber would be divided into five divisions: Production, civics, transportation, commerce and manufacturing; each division would be presided over by a vice president and his special committees; all would be under the guidance of a president and a nine-person executive committee.
Members of the Business Women's Club meet in the gymnasium of Cape Girardeau Central High School for their weekly drill in gymnastics; it is the last drill under Georgia Sharp, who has been their physical instructor since the club organized some time ago; Sharp will leave here shortly.
