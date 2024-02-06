Out of the past: Jan. 23

CABOOL, Mo. -- Harl Durnell, 56, who has a beef-cattle ranch near Cabool in Howell County, will challenge U.S. Rep. Bill Emerson in the August Republican primary; this is Durnell's first bid for public office.
Cape Girardeau's "power brokers" -- its business and education leaders -- meet in the evening to discuss the city's public schools; the educational "summit" launches the school district's long-range planning process, which is expected to be completed by June.
A multimillion-dollar apartment complex is planned for development over a 40-acre tract at the northeast corner of Bertling Street and Sprigg Street Road if the property is rezoned to permit it; the development would be on property known as the I. Ben Miller farm, owned by Charles N. Harris and the C. and L. Construction Co.
The County Court endorses a plan to introduce a bill that would provide for a collector's branch office in Cape Girardeau at Common Pleas Courthouse; County Collector Harold Kuehle, appearing before the court, said no provisions for such an office can be found in the state statutes affecting second-class counties.
JEFFERSON CITY -- Missouri's tire quota will be cut 35 percent next month to 2,244 passenger car and 4,400 truck tires; in light of the reduction, D.M. Scivally, chairman of the Cape Girardeau County Tire Rationing Board, announces the board will meet only once each week henceforth.
Three lambs have taken up their abode among the flock of sheep the city has at the new park on Highway 61. One lamb was born 10 days ago and the other two this week; the park department maintains the flock, with the sheep scheduled to clip the park grass next summer.
At a debate in the morning between the Benton Society and the Webster Society in the Normal School auditorium, it is decided there should be a minimum-wage law passed for the benefit of the unskilled labor. The Bentons secure a unanimous decision. Debaters for the Benton Society are Nelson Dearmont and Albert Ollars; those arguing for the Webster Society are Herbert Goza and O.F. Reed.
W.E. Andrews, a former Cape Girardeau County boy who went to St. Louis about 13 years ago to enter the postal service after finishing at the Normal School, is here visiting his brothers who live near town. While he was in the postal service, he studied the law at night and last year was admitted to the bar.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
