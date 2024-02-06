Out of the past: Jan. 23

1992

CABOOL, Mo. -- Harl Durnell, 56, who has a beef-cattle ranch near Cabool in Howell County, will challenge U.S. Rep. Bill Emerson in the August Republican primary; this is Durnell's first bid for public office.

Cape Girardeau's "power brokers" -- its business and education leaders -- meet in the evening to discuss the city's public schools; the educational "summit" launches the school district's long-range planning process, which is expected to be completed by June.

1967

A multimillion-dollar apartment complex is planned for development over a 40-acre tract at the northeast corner of Bertling Street and Sprigg Street Road if the property is rezoned to permit it; the development would be on property known as the I. Ben Miller farm, owned by Charles N. Harris and the C. and L. Construction Co.

The County Court endorses a plan to introduce a bill that would provide for a collector's branch office in Cape Girardeau at Common Pleas Courthouse; County Collector Harold Kuehle, appearing before the court, said no provisions for such an office can be found in the state statutes affecting second-class counties.