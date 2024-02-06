Out of the past: Jan. 22

A series of thunderstorms swept across Southeast Missouri and Southwest Illinois last night, bringing heavy rain, hail and a number of unconfirmed tornado sightings; the National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, received numerous reports of tornadoes from Stoddard, New Madrid and Scott counties in Missouri and Union County in Illinois; there were no confirmed reports of tornado damage; hail ranging in size from 3/4 to 1 inch in diameter was reported throughout the region stretching from Cape Girardeau south to the Bootheel.
Dr. Stephen Doerr of St. Louis County edged out Cape Girardeau schools superintendent Dr. Dan Tallent to become the next superintendent of the Perryville School District; Doerr and Tallent originally competed with 14 other applicants for the position; he is presently director of assessment for the Rockwood School District in St. Louis County.
The future of the trimester-modular scheduling plan at Cape Girardeau Central High School again hangs in the balance after a 3-to-3 tie vote of the Board of Education last night; voting to continue the trimester system with modifications in the 1974-75 school year as recommended by a faculty advisory committee were board president Thomas L. Meyer, Jack O. Kramer and Dr. C. John Ritter; voting against it were the Rev. Earl W. Tharp, J. Kent Cargle and Mrs. Donald R. McBride; the next step the board takes will depend upon the advice of legal counsel.
The City of Jackson will join a growing number of residents from Jackson and rural Cape Girardeau County in seeking to enjoin the County Court from constructing the proposed county law enforcement complex on the County Farm in Cape Girardeau; the Jackson City Council last night unanimously adopted a resolution authorizing the city attorney to "pursue all legal remedies and legal processes available" in filing the suit and appeal it to the Missouri Supreme Court if necessary.
They won't have to stack them in the aisles or hang them from the ceiling, but Cape Girardeau Central High School will be jam-packed Monday at the opening of the new term, when 77 pupils shift over from the grade schools to become the new freshman class; it will give the high school an enrollment of 706, one of the highest on record; complicating the situation is the fact that there was no mid-year graduating class this week.
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra will present a program of music ranging from Brahms to Strauss when it performs this evening as part of the Community Concert Association series; on the podium will be distinguished conductor Vladimir Golschman, one of the great musical figures in the world today; he has directed the orchestra 17 years.
The death of 13-year-old Marion Pattengill on Saturday from rabies, contracted from a dog bite, led to the Cape Girardeau City Council passing an ordinance establishing the office of impounder; his duty will be to confine all dogs found running at large in the city; dogs unclaimed after three days may be killed; each dog in the city must wear a license tag, the new ordinance provides; if the animal when impounded doesn't have a license, the owner may be fined not less than $5 and not more than $100.
Arrangements are being made for the installation of the Normal School sewer, in the northern section of Cape Girardeau, this year; the City Council has ordered city engineer J.B. Heagler to proceed with surveys of the proposed district; city officials have been told that unless a sanitary outlet for sewage from houses in that vicinity is built, an injunction will be sought by nearby property holders; the proposed injunction would prevent the use of the old Normal septic tank; it is said the tank isn't functioning, and that sewage runs through a creek to the river.
