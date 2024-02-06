Out of the past: Jan. 22

1999

A series of thunderstorms swept across Southeast Missouri and Southwest Illinois last night, bringing heavy rain, hail and a number of unconfirmed tornado sightings; the National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, received numerous reports of tornadoes from Stoddard, New Madrid and Scott counties in Missouri and Union County in Illinois; there were no confirmed reports of tornado damage; hail ranging in size from 3/4 to 1 inch in diameter was reported throughout the region stretching from Cape Girardeau south to the Bootheel.

Dr. Stephen Doerr of St. Louis County edged out Cape Girardeau schools superintendent Dr. Dan Tallent to become the next superintendent of the Perryville School District; Doerr and Tallent originally competed with 14 other applicants for the position; he is presently director of assessment for the Rockwood School District in St. Louis County.

1974

The future of the trimester-modular scheduling plan at Cape Girardeau Central High School again hangs in the balance after a 3-to-3 tie vote of the Board of Education last night; voting to continue the trimester system with modifications in the 1974-75 school year as recommended by a faculty advisory committee were board president Thomas L. Meyer, Jack O. Kramer and Dr. C. John Ritter; voting against it were the Rev. Earl W. Tharp, J. Kent Cargle and Mrs. Donald R. McBride; the next step the board takes will depend upon the advice of legal counsel.

The City of Jackson will join a growing number of residents from Jackson and rural Cape Girardeau County in seeking to enjoin the County Court from constructing the proposed county law enforcement complex on the County Farm in Cape Girardeau; the Jackson City Council last night unanimously adopted a resolution authorizing the city attorney to "pursue all legal remedies and legal processes available" in filing the suit and appeal it to the Missouri Supreme Court if necessary.