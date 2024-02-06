Out of the past: Jan. 22

1997

The Cape Girardeau City Council opted yesterday to approve a smaller hike in water rates than initially approved; acting on an amended ordinance, the council voted unanimously to raise rates by 3%; the increase, effective Feb. 1, will generate an estimated $114,000 in additional revenue annually.

Regulatory paperwork and court proceedings could delay the start of cleanup work at the PCB-contaminated Missouri Electric Works site for another two years; the paperwork alone could take longer than the actual cleanup of the Superfund site in Cape Girardeau, says George M. von Stamwitz, a St. Louis lawyer.

1972

Thomas L. Meyer, Cape Girardeau Realtor since 1946, filed Friday for reelection to the Board of Education; he is the second candidate to announce intentions of seeking one of two seats on the board open for the April 4 school election; the other candidate is the Rev. Earl W. Tharp, pastor of Red Star Baptist Church.

Construction began this week on an addition to Holiday Inn to double convention facilities, bringing the main convention room to a seating capacity of 550 persons; the new addition will be divided into five separate function rooms, all sound-proofed, and the existing banquet room will be redecorated to blend with the addition.