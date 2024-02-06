Out of the past: Jan. 22

The Cape Girardeau City Council opted yesterday to approve a smaller hike in water rates than initially approved; acting on an amended ordinance, the council voted unanimously to raise rates by 3%; the increase, effective Feb. 1, will generate an estimated $114,000 in additional revenue annually.
Regulatory paperwork and court proceedings could delay the start of cleanup work at the PCB-contaminated Missouri Electric Works site for another two years; the paperwork alone could take longer than the actual cleanup of the Superfund site in Cape Girardeau, says George M. von Stamwitz, a St. Louis lawyer.
Thomas L. Meyer, Cape Girardeau Realtor since 1946, filed Friday for reelection to the Board of Education; he is the second candidate to announce intentions of seeking one of two seats on the board open for the April 4 school election; the other candidate is the Rev. Earl W. Tharp, pastor of Red Star Baptist Church.
Construction began this week on an addition to Holiday Inn to double convention facilities, bringing the main convention room to a seating capacity of 550 persons; the new addition will be divided into five separate function rooms, all sound-proofed, and the existing banquet room will be redecorated to blend with the addition.
With Justin A. Biggs of Jacksonville, Illinois, as contractor, improvement work in the Federal Building here has been started; walls are to be painted on the three floors, with decorating also being done on the third floor; roofing and floor repairs are also included in this contract.
Ralph Edwards and Homer Yount, owners of the Cape Leather Manufacturing Co., 115 Themis St., say they will suspend operation of their plant during the slack season, the remainder of January and into February; the pair will go on a buying trip to New York City, which will last some three weeks.
A church building to seat about 750 persons and to cost over $1,500 -- besides the donations of lumber made by lumber companies and the work to be done gratis by carpenters -- is to be built in the Red Star Addition this spring by the General Baptists of Cape Girardeau and vicinity; the work of obtaining the money and laying the plans for construction of the church is in the hands of W.A.J. Cox and John Ezzell; a regular pastor will be obtained as soon as the church is finished.
COMMERCE, Mo. -- Loot, valued at $3,000, was taken by thieves who broke into the home and store of I.R. Ireland here last night; among the articles taken were jewelry, valued at $2,000 and cash amounting to $150.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.