Out of the past: Jan. 22

Southeast Missouri State University is studying the possibility of generating more of its own electricity to meet its power needs; a consulting firm is looking at that issue and what improvements would have to be made to the school's aging power plant.
JEFFERSON CITY -- When the Official State Manual arrived at the Capitol recently, much attention was on its new color -- somewhere between mauve and dusty rose; the annual "Blue Book" was delayed this year by various circumstances, including the Flood of '93 and problems in dealing with an out-of-state publisher; Secretary of State Judi Moriarty says she changed the cover color to put her stamp on the manual.
A Cape Girardeau family whose son is a prisoner of war in North Vietnam is joining with hundreds of others across the country in urging the public to send telegrams and letters to Washington requesting a stronger effort to secure prisoners' human rights and release; Mr. and Mrs. Earl G. Lewis, whose son, Lt. Earl G. Lewis Jr., a flyer, was downed over Hanoi on Oct. 24, 1967, are taking part in the effort for release initiated by The League of Wives of American Vietnam Prisoners of War.
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department reports Nell Holcomb School near Egypt Mills was broken into again; burglars cut five screens to gain entrance, then damaged a metal office door inside the building, rifled desks and tampered with the vault; nothing was taken.
Bishop George J. Donnelly, auxiliary bishop of the St. Louis Archdiocese, will visit Southeast Missouri and the Cape Girardeau Deanery on four different confirmation tours during the next two months; on his first visit next week, Donnelly will be in Illmo to administer the Sacrament of Confirmation at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in the afternoon and at St. Augustine Church in Kelso, Missouri, that evening.
The Rev. Theodore C. Predoehl, who will be installed tomorrow as pastor of the Lutheran Church at Egypt Mills, has moved his family there from Gravelton, Missouri, where he was pastor 10 years.
M.E. Leming, chairman of the Cape Special Road District, and highway engineer Dennis Scivally leave in the afternoon for Jefferson City for a conference with the State Highway Commission; they will ask the commission to approve plans for a concrete highway and bridges over the drainage ditches so Rock Levee Road may be restored to use, and also to pay half the cost.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
