Out of the past: Jan. 22

1994

Southeast Missouri State University is studying the possibility of generating more of its own electricity to meet its power needs; a consulting firm is looking at that issue and what improvements would have to be made to the school's aging power plant.

JEFFERSON CITY -- When the Official State Manual arrived at the Capitol recently, much attention was on its new color -- somewhere between mauve and dusty rose; the annual "Blue Book" was delayed this year by various circumstances, including the Flood of '93 and problems in dealing with an out-of-state publisher; Secretary of State Judi Moriarty says she changed the cover color to put her stamp on the manual.

1969

A Cape Girardeau family whose son is a prisoner of war in North Vietnam is joining with hundreds of others across the country in urging the public to send telegrams and letters to Washington requesting a stronger effort to secure prisoners' human rights and release; Mr. and Mrs. Earl G. Lewis, whose son, Lt. Earl G. Lewis Jr., a flyer, was downed over Hanoi on Oct. 24, 1967, are taking part in the effort for release initiated by The League of Wives of American Vietnam Prisoners of War.

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department reports Nell Holcomb School near Egypt Mills was broken into again; burglars cut five screens to gain entrance, then damaged a metal office door inside the building, rifled desks and tampered with the vault; nothing was taken.