Out of the past: Jan. 21

1999

Local lawmakers say they will push for state funding for Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus even though Gov. Mel Carnahan's proposed budget for fiscal 2000 doesn't include any money for the project; Carnahan's budget, unveiled yesterday, includes $66.3 million for capital improvement projects on the state's college campuses; the governor wants to spend $49 million on four projects already under construction at Truman State University in Kirkwood and another $17 million on four projects at Southwest Missouri State University; Rep. Patrick Naeger, R-Perryville, says the state could slice the budget pie differently, spreading the funding among more projects.

Jerry Dement has resigned from his position as Cape Girardeau Central High School head football coach after six years with the Tigers; the resignation came after leading the Tigers to a 31-29 regular-season record during his tenure.

1974

Heavy rainfall Saturday and Sunday in most parts of Southeast Missouri and farther north along the Mississippi River are driving the river closer to flood stage at many towns, although the rain did relieve some of the congestion from ice floes; at Cape Girardeau, the river gauge in the morning is 27.2 feet, a rise of 6 feet in 24 hours.

Terry R. Begley, a certified public accountant and partner in the firm of Rothaus, Bartels, Earley and Co., is presented the Distinguished Service Award at the Cape Girardeau Jaycees 33rd award banquet at Flaming Pit Restaurant; M. Luther Hahs, a Cape Girardeau insurance executive, receives the Boss of the Year Award; other awards are Outstanding Young Educator, Carol S. Reimann; Outstanding Young Farmer, Charles E. Schabbing, and Physical Fitness Leadership, L.C. "Red" Williams.