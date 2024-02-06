Out of the past: Jan. 21

Local lawmakers say they will push for state funding for Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus even though Gov. Mel Carnahan's proposed budget for fiscal 2000 doesn't include any money for the project; Carnahan's budget, unveiled yesterday, includes $66.3 million for capital improvement projects on the state's college campuses; the governor wants to spend $49 million on four projects already under construction at Truman State University in Kirkwood and another $17 million on four projects at Southwest Missouri State University; Rep. Patrick Naeger, R-Perryville, says the state could slice the budget pie differently, spreading the funding among more projects.
Jerry Dement has resigned from his position as Cape Girardeau Central High School head football coach after six years with the Tigers; the resignation came after leading the Tigers to a 31-29 regular-season record during his tenure.
Heavy rainfall Saturday and Sunday in most parts of Southeast Missouri and farther north along the Mississippi River are driving the river closer to flood stage at many towns, although the rain did relieve some of the congestion from ice floes; at Cape Girardeau, the river gauge in the morning is 27.2 feet, a rise of 6 feet in 24 hours.
Terry R. Begley, a certified public accountant and partner in the firm of Rothaus, Bartels, Earley and Co., is presented the Distinguished Service Award at the Cape Girardeau Jaycees 33rd award banquet at Flaming Pit Restaurant; M. Luther Hahs, a Cape Girardeau insurance executive, receives the Boss of the Year Award; other awards are Outstanding Young Educator, Carol S. Reimann; Outstanding Young Farmer, Charles E. Schabbing, and Physical Fitness Leadership, L.C. "Red" Williams.
The Cape Girardeau City Council yesterday adopted ordinances changing the name of Highway 61 within the city limits to Kingshighway; the council also set the speed limit on the highway at 35 mph; it also placed the maximum speed throughout the city at 25 mph.
Cape Girardeau County's annual March of Dimes campaign is given a big boost when Mayor Walter H. Ford and members of the City Council give their permission for the use of parking meters for 10 days, starting today; all dimes taken from the meters during that period will be turned over to the infantile paralysis fund; signs will be affixed to the meters asking each person feeding the machine to add a dime which will be turned over to the campaign.
W.C. Pattengill, father of Marion, the 13-year-old boy who succumbed early Saturday to hydrophobia, and Dr. John St. Avit, the youth's physician, are taking the rabies treatment to prevent possible development of any infection they may have obtained while ministering to the boy.
CAIRO, Ill. -- J.B. Moore, owner of the Thebes, Illinois, ferry, which is held firmly in the ice in the Mississippi River at Commerce, is in Cairo notifying river men to be on the watch for his boat when the gorge breaks; Moore says river men have never seen the Mississippi so tightly frozen as now; he says one can walk from Beech Bridge to Cape Girardeau on the ice in the middle of the river.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
