Out of the past: Jan. 21

1997

One of the five barges that broke loose from a towboat Monday struck the Mississippi River bridge here; officials say the bridge wasn't damaged; the other four barges floated under the bridge before they were corralled; the Midwest Explorer, owned by Midwest Marine Management in St. Louis, hit a sandbar with its load of grain at about 1:15 p.m. while traveling south; that caused a cable holding five of its 20 barges to break loose.

People in Southeast Missouri will have an opportunity to watch $1 billion of Russian space technology race across the sky, when the space station Mir is visible Friday, Sunday and Tuesday; Dr. Michael Cobb, chairman of the physics department at Southeast Missouri State University, says Mir will look like "a bright star moving across the sky."

1972

Jackson Mayor Paul J. Leonard has jumped into Missouri's boiling political pot as a non-partisan candidate for governor; Leonard filed Tuesday in Jefferson City, where he had been attending a conference of the Missouri Municipal League; a political independent, Leonard says his platform hasn't been formalized; he will form a statewide campaign organization in about three weeks.

Cape Girardeau Police Lt. W.G. "Dub" Wilson was elected president of Southeast Missouri Peace Officers Association yesterday; approximately 40 law enforcement officers attended the quarterly meeting at the Jackson American Legion Hall.