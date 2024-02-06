Out of the past: Jan. 20

A storm that paralyzed Central Missouri with heavy snow began losing its punch last night, but strong winds continued to drive the snow and made many roads impassable; Southeast Missouri escaped the brunt of the storm, which dumped almost 20 inches of snow on parts of the state.
BENTON, Mo. -- The Scott County Commission has allocated an additional $18,000 in the 1995 budget for the prosecuting attorney to hire another assistant prosecutor; the money will give Prosecutor Cristy Baker-Neal more help in meeting a growing caseload, says Presiding Commissioner Bob Kielhofner.
JEFFERSON CITY -- The Missouri Senate strips Sen. Earl R. Blackwell, D-Hillsboro, of the broad powers which were called dictatorial by the opponents of the president pro tem; Blackwell doesn't show up for the climax of the long fight between him and Gov. Warren E. Hearnes; the Senate then promptly elects Sen. J.F. Patterson, D-Caruthersville, to succeed Blackwell as president pro tem on a vote of 27-5.
A new snowfall hit the Cape Girardeau area overnight, piling more of the downy flakes atop an already white carpet; at the Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport, 1.4 inches of snow is measured early in the morning; the mercury rises higher than on the past two mornings, hitting 12 degrees in the early hours.
Mr. and Mrs. J.B. Carpenter of Cape Girardeau have received a photograph sent them by their son, Lt. Jack Carpenter, which was taken at the German prison camp located in or near Bromberg, in northwest Poland; Carpenter, who has been a prisoner of war since March 28, 1943, is pictured with five other prisoners, all from Missouri.
Jackson School Supt. R.O. Hawkins has had word from friends in France giving accounts of the death of his brother, Lt. Col. Jesse Hawkins; he was killed Aug. 31 by a German sniper, while serving with an Army Intelligence unit.
With a good-sized attendance, business specialist Pryor Irwin opened his week's engagement in Cape Girardeau at the Commercial Club rooms last night; his opening talk was on "Meeting Today's Competition," and he handled the topic in good style; today, Irwin is visiting business establishments of the city and consulting with employers and employees; this will continue through the week.
The Cape Girardeau Rotary Club gives school nurse Mrs. T.J. Caruthers $50 for supplying milk to a number of school children for experimental purposes, to show the necessity of the study of proper nutrition.
-- Sharon K. Sanders