Out of the past: Jan. 20

1995

A storm that paralyzed Central Missouri with heavy snow began losing its punch last night, but strong winds continued to drive the snow and made many roads impassable; Southeast Missouri escaped the brunt of the storm, which dumped almost 20 inches of snow on parts of the state.

BENTON, Mo. -- The Scott County Commission has allocated an additional $18,000 in the 1995 budget for the prosecuting attorney to hire another assistant prosecutor; the money will give Prosecutor Cristy Baker-Neal more help in meeting a growing caseload, says Presiding Commissioner Bob Kielhofner.

1970

JEFFERSON CITY -- The Missouri Senate strips Sen. Earl R. Blackwell, D-Hillsboro, of the broad powers which were called dictatorial by the opponents of the president pro tem; Blackwell doesn't show up for the climax of the long fight between him and Gov. Warren E. Hearnes; the Senate then promptly elects Sen. J.F. Patterson, D-Caruthersville, to succeed Blackwell as president pro tem on a vote of 27-5.

A new snowfall hit the Cape Girardeau area overnight, piling more of the downy flakes atop an already white carpet; at the Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport, 1.4 inches of snow is measured early in the morning; the mercury rises higher than on the past two mornings, hitting 12 degrees in the early hours.