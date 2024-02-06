Out of the past: Jan. 2

1998

Missouri Attorney General Jay Nixon, speaking to reporters at the attorney general's office in Cape Girardeau, reveals a new anti-crime plan; Nixon says lawmakers should increase the penalty for possessing methamphetamine and reduce the amount of the drug it takes to qualify as a felony; expand the list of over-the-counter products used to manufacture meth that must be registered when purchased in bulk, and provide direct prosecutorial and other legal services to the state's 24 regional drug task forces.

The first baby born in Cape Girardeau in 1998 was Megan Fabrae Cissell; she arrived at 6:49 p.m., Jan. 1, at Southeast Hospital; she is the daughter of Shelley Cissell.

1973

Gov.-elect Christopher S. "Kit" Bond gave no indication he would go to bat for Southeast Missouri farmers to get disaster aid restored after touring farms where wet weather has been disastrous to harvest; the governor-elect made a brief tour of the area New Year's Eve and, in a press conference later, reviewed the losses that have taken place; however, he offered no hope that aid from the Federal Housing Administration Emergency Loan Program would be reinstated by the Nixon administration.

Cape Girardeau County's three state legislators are off to Jefferson City for what is expected to be one of the most controversial sessions in the Legislature in its 152-year history; the governmental re-organizational bill will be the top priority for the coming session, agree Sen. A.M. Spradling Jr., R-Cape Girardeau, Rep. Marvin E. Proffer, D-Jackson, and Rep. Gary W. Rust, R-Cape Girardeau.