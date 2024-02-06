Out of the past: Jan. 2

Missouri Attorney General Jay Nixon, speaking to reporters at the attorney general's office in Cape Girardeau, reveals a new anti-crime plan; Nixon says lawmakers should increase the penalty for possessing methamphetamine and reduce the amount of the drug it takes to qualify as a felony; expand the list of over-the-counter products used to manufacture meth that must be registered when purchased in bulk, and provide direct prosecutorial and other legal services to the state's 24 regional drug task forces.
The first baby born in Cape Girardeau in 1998 was Megan Fabrae Cissell; she arrived at 6:49 p.m., Jan. 1, at Southeast Hospital; she is the daughter of Shelley Cissell.
Gov.-elect Christopher S. "Kit" Bond gave no indication he would go to bat for Southeast Missouri farmers to get disaster aid restored after touring farms where wet weather has been disastrous to harvest; the governor-elect made a brief tour of the area New Year's Eve and, in a press conference later, reviewed the losses that have taken place; however, he offered no hope that aid from the Federal Housing Administration Emergency Loan Program would be reinstated by the Nixon administration.
Cape Girardeau County's three state legislators are off to Jefferson City for what is expected to be one of the most controversial sessions in the Legislature in its 152-year history; the governmental re-organizational bill will be the top priority for the coming session, agree Sen. A.M. Spradling Jr., R-Cape Girardeau, Rep. Marvin E. Proffer, D-Jackson, and Rep. Gary W. Rust, R-Cape Girardeau.
Only the Southeast Missouri district of the 10 State Highway Department divisions in the state is clear of ice or packed snow after a New Year's Day storm which disrupted traffic and communications; warnings have been issued by the department urging motorists not to travel to other parts of the state unless absolutely necessary; there is an ice coating starting at Perryville, with packed snow from Ste. Genevieve north.
The third annual College High School holiday invitational basketball tournament, which closed Wednesday night in Houck Field House, saw a new champion crowned when the Leadwood High Purple Pups defeated the Illmo High School Rams, 38 to 30, in the championship game; in the consolation finals, Flat River took third place by winning from Jackson, 36-31.
A delightful New Year party was held at the Country Club last night; it was attended by the largest crowd that has ever been present at a party at the club, with practically all of the club members being present; Mrs. Glen Hope was awarded the ladies' first prize for bridge, and Dr. D.H. Hope was given the men's first prize; bridge was played at five tables; Fischer's Orchestra furnished the music for the dance.
CAIRO, Ill. -- Within less than a month James Roche, newly selected sheriff of Alexander County, has caused the wholesale price of moonshine liquor to rise from $6 to $8 a gallon and now to $10; raids have been made daily the past week by Roche and his deputies, netting a still and a quantity of illicit liquor or mash with each raid.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
