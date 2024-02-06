Out of the past: Jan. 2

CAIRO, Ill. -- After 24 school days, the Cairo teachers strike ends, and for the first time since Nov. 17, students in the district will have to get up for classes tomorrow morning; 67 of the 73 striking teachers vote in the evening to approve a tentative settlement reached earlier in the day by administration and teacher representatives.
Marie Exler of Cape Girardeau makes her national television debut in the evening on the Discovery Channel; Exler, who works at the Visitors Center of Trail of Tears State Park, was interviewed almost a year ago by producers for "How the West Was Lost," an award-winning mini-series about North American Indian tribes.
Around 465 workers will be recruited to conduct the 1970 census in 16 counties of Southeast Missouri beginning Monday, says district manager of the census Byron Mercer of Cape Girardeau; the census will start April 1 and should be concluded by mid-May.
This election year gets a fast start in the morning with six candidates filing for office; Edwin W. Sander, county school superintendent, beats the rush by filing Dec. 31; filing this morning, all for reelection, are Presiding County Court Judge Clarence Suedekum, Circuit Clerk W.W. Seabaugh, Common Please Court Clerk Ervin Hobbs, Probate Judge James B. Hunt and Magistrate Judge Roland G. Bush.
Kid New Year, whose traveling companion was one of the most severe cold waves of the season, made a forcible entry in Cape Girardeau and the district; the old year quit with a day of light rain, the temperature beginning to drop in the early evening; the mercury continued to slide yesterday and reached the low point of 12 degrees above zero this morning.
A building at 605 Good Hope St., and a lot at the rear, owned by the late Dr. John St. Avit and occupied by the Ruh Market, are sold by Sheriff R.R. Schade in a public partition sale; Camille Pequignot of St. Louis, who owned a half-interest in the building and lot, makes the high bid of $5,100 for the half-interest, owned by a number of heirs of St. Avit; Pequignot was a second cousin of the doctor.
A number of "firsts" have already been recorded in Cape Girardeau in 1920: First baby -- Marguerite Oliver Dearmont, 9:30 a.m. New Year's Day; first death -- Mary Herbst at her home, as clocks announced the arrival of 1920; first accident -- Albert Mason, railroad fireman, badly burned at 4 p.m. Jan. 1; first court case -- suit over a hound, won by Cicero Estes; first snow, 2 a.m. today.
A.J. Musbach, who has been employed in the local shoe factory, leaves for Paducah, Kentucky, where he will take a position in the International Shoe plant in that city.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
