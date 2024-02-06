Out of the past: Jan. 2

1995

CAIRO, Ill. -- After 24 school days, the Cairo teachers strike ends, and for the first time since Nov. 17, students in the district will have to get up for classes tomorrow morning; 67 of the 73 striking teachers vote in the evening to approve a tentative settlement reached earlier in the day by administration and teacher representatives.

Marie Exler of Cape Girardeau makes her national television debut in the evening on the Discovery Channel; Exler, who works at the Visitors Center of Trail of Tears State Park, was interviewed almost a year ago by producers for "How the West Was Lost," an award-winning mini-series about North American Indian tribes.

1970

Around 465 workers will be recruited to conduct the 1970 census in 16 counties of Southeast Missouri beginning Monday, says district manager of the census Byron Mercer of Cape Girardeau; the census will start April 1 and should be concluded by mid-May.

This election year gets a fast start in the morning with six candidates filing for office; Edwin W. Sander, county school superintendent, beats the rush by filing Dec. 31; filing this morning, all for reelection, are Presiding County Court Judge Clarence Suedekum, Circuit Clerk W.W. Seabaugh, Common Please Court Clerk Ervin Hobbs, Probate Judge James B. Hunt and Magistrate Judge Roland G. Bush.