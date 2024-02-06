Out of the past: Jan. 19

1998

BioKyowa Inc. announces plans for a second major expansion of its plant in the Nash Road industrial area to meet increasing demand for feed-grain amino acid L-lysine, which the plant produces; Satoru Akiyama, president of BioKyowa, also announces the company will construct facilities at the local plant to manufacture two new feed-grade amino acids: L-theonine and L-tryptophan.

Racism plagues the nation nearly 30 years after the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., says black educator Dr. Hugh J. Scott; Scott, dean of programs in education at Hunter College of the City University of New York, is guest speaker at the 13th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Breakfast at Southeast Missouri State University.

1973

A three-month battle over the location for the new Troop E Missouri State Highway Patrol headquarters -- relocating near Sikeston or remaining in Poplar Bluff -- isn't over yet; it appeared yesterday that a decision had been made to locate it near Sikeston, after the State Highway Commission voted 3-2 to go ahead with the move as recommended by former Highway Patrol Supt. E.I. "Mike" Hockaday; however, city officials of Poplar Bluff say further action will be taken, if necessary, to keep the patrol's headquarters in their city.

Tornadoes were reportedly sighted in at least four Southeast Missouri counties yesterday afternoon as strong thunderstorms moved through the area; the spring-like storms inflicted some damage in scattered locations through Ripley and Scott counties; there were unconfirmed reports of tornadoes in Stoddard and Butler counties.