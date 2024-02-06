Out of the past: Jan. 19

BioKyowa Inc. announces plans for a second major expansion of its plant in the Nash Road industrial area to meet increasing demand for feed-grain amino acid L-lysine, which the plant produces; Satoru Akiyama, president of BioKyowa, also announces the company will construct facilities at the local plant to manufacture two new feed-grade amino acids: L-theonine and L-tryptophan.
Racism plagues the nation nearly 30 years after the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., says black educator Dr. Hugh J. Scott; Scott, dean of programs in education at Hunter College of the City University of New York, is guest speaker at the 13th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Breakfast at Southeast Missouri State University.
A three-month battle over the location for the new Troop E Missouri State Highway Patrol headquarters -- relocating near Sikeston or remaining in Poplar Bluff -- isn't over yet; it appeared yesterday that a decision had been made to locate it near Sikeston, after the State Highway Commission voted 3-2 to go ahead with the move as recommended by former Highway Patrol Supt. E.I. "Mike" Hockaday; however, city officials of Poplar Bluff say further action will be taken, if necessary, to keep the patrol's headquarters in their city.
Tornadoes were reportedly sighted in at least four Southeast Missouri counties yesterday afternoon as strong thunderstorms moved through the area; the spring-like storms inflicted some damage in scattered locations through Ripley and Scott counties; there were unconfirmed reports of tornadoes in Stoddard and Butler counties.
The grip of the cold wave on Cape Girardeau lessened only slightly over the weekend, and on top of the cold comes a forecast of snow for this section, probably tonight; the temperature hit a low of 5 degrees above zero here yesterday and moves up only slightly today.
Cape Girardeau's public elementary schools, with 81 new pupils enrolled this morning at the beginning of the second semester, are relieved of their usual crowded conditions, but that burden shifts to Central High School, which absorbs 197 ninth-grade pupils, the entire class for the first time; Central's enrollment this morning is 581 pupils, but that number is expected to pass the 600 mark by the end of the week.
CAIRO, Ill. -- John M. Lansden, prominent lawyer and mayor of Cairo from 1871 to 1873, died Wednesday after a lingering illness at the age of 86; Lansden was known to many in Cape Girardeau; when Louis Houck went to Cairo to practice law shortly after the Civil War, he formed a partnership with Lansden, which lasted until Houck moved Cape Girardeau.
SIKESTON, Mo. -- A recent meeting called by L.M. Stallcup to discuss organizing a country club for Sikeston was attended by about 30 men; appointed to a location committee were M.Q. Tanner, J.L. Matthews and H.L. Smith.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.