Out of the past: Jan. 19

1997

Ford Groves Motor Co. at Jackson is operating out of a new $350,000, 5,000-square-foot facility at 825 Highway 61 East; the building has a two-car showroom, two bays in the back, six salesmen's offices and two manager's offices; Ford Groves Motor of Cape Girardeau first opened a Jackson branch in 1986.

A new Amerimart service station-convenience store opened recently near Fruitland; the 3,000-square-foot, "ground-up" facility on Highway 61 North replaced a smaller Amerimart store; Laura Heine is manager of the facility.

1972

KELSO, Mo. -- In an overwhelmingly high turnout, Kelso voters Tuesday approved the town's first bond issue, a $130,000 revenue bond for a municipal water system, by just a little over 1% of the majority needed; there were 139 votes cast in favor of the issue and 97 against it for 58.9% voter approval; the issue needed four-sevenths of the votes cast or 57.8% approval to pass.

Voters in the Cape County Public Water Supply District No. 1 will go to the polls Friday to vote on a measure that could make expansion of the water system possible, but which carries with it no provision for expansion; at issue is whether or not the district should annex the area to the east of Fruitland, toward Neelys Landing; a two-thirds majority is needed for passage.