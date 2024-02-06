Out of the past: Jan. 18

1999

More pets were taken to the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri and put to death during 1998 than in past years, according to figures released by the society; during 1998, 5,438 animals were taken into the Cape Girardeau shelter as compared to 5,141 in 1997; nearly 1,000 animals were adopted from the shelter, and an additional 237 were returned to their owners; but a growing problem of pet over population in the area meant an increase in animals being euthanized; the shelter euthanizes about 75% of the animals it receives.

Barbara Blanchard and Washington Elementary school are the 1999 recipients of the eighth annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Award; the award will be presented during the community MLK celebration this evening at First Presbyterian Church; speaker at the event will be the Rev. Dr. Rhymes Moncure, senior pastor of Missouri United Methodist Churches in Columbia.

1974

For the second time, both teachers and pupils at Cape Girardeau Central High School have overwhelmingly voted to continue the trimester scheduling plan with modifications for correcting unsatisfactory conditions; a faculty advisory committee, which made the survey, is expected to recommend continuation of the program with specific modifications in the next school year when the school board meets Monday.

A fiery freak accident destroys two tractor-trailer rigs, injures one man and closes Interstate 55 for nearly four hours near Sikeston; the accident occurs about 5:30 a.m. seven miles north of Sikeston in the southbound lane of the interstate; the right front tire of one of the trucks blows out as it is passing a truck parked on the shoulder; the driver loses control of the rig and sideswipes the other.