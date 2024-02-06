Out of the past: Jan. 18

1998

An ecumenical prayer service is held in the afternoon at the Cemetery of the Innocents to mark the 25th anniversary of legalized abortion in the United States; a reception follows at Drury Suites; the event is sponsored by the SEMO Lifesavers.

New Bethel Baptist Church, just east of Pocahontas, near the intersection of county roads 532 and 525, celebrates its 125th anniversary; a basket lunch follows the 10:30 a.m. worship service, and a special service featuring former pastors and music begins at 12:30 p.m.

1973

Top revenue-sharing priority was given construction of a new police headquarters and jail and a retirement plan for city employees finally became reality during last night's Cape Girardeau City Council meeting; the council unanimously adopted a resolution providing that the first expenditure from the city's federal revenue-sharing funds will be used to build a police-jail complex; and the Missouri Local Government Employees Retirement System was adopted under a plan that the city will "buy back" 100% of an employee's prior employment.

Cape Girardeau Mayor Howard C. Tooke, a member of the City Council since December 1968, files for re-election to a seat on the council; he becomes the first candidate for the three-year post, to be filled at the April 3 city election.