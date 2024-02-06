Out of the past: Jan. 18

The Cape Girardeau City Council last night granted a liquor license for a Regina's House of Dolls, a strip-tease bar set to open at 805 Enterprise; this in spite of the fact that more than 1,900 persons signed a petition opposing the move.
Thorngate Ltd., one of the top five manufacturing employers in Southeast Missouri, needs more workers; company representatives will be in Puxico, Missouri, Thursday to discuss employment opportunities with former employees of Akbani Industries Inc., a division of American Athletic Apparel, an apparel-manufacturing company that closed last week.
More than 600 Boy Scout leaders and their wives attend the annual Shawnee District appreciation dinner at the Arena Building, honoring scout leaders, units and district personnel for their outstanding achievements during 1969; five area men receive the coveted Order of Merit: William W. Dunham and Francis F. Lewis of Cape Girardeau, Alvin Yamnitz and Albert H. Moll of Perryville, Missouri, and Leonard J. Cook of Arab, Missouri; A. Melvin Vogel of Cape Girardeau is presented the Silver Beaver Award.
The Rev. Emry Walton is the pastor of a new church in Cape Girardeau; the Christian Assembly is holding worship services at 315 N. Fountain St.; Walton has served pastorates in Anna, Illinois, and Evansville, Indiana; while in Evansville, he worked with the congregation here about a year.
Selective service has called 85 men from Cape Girardeau County to report at Jefferson Barracks Monday for pre-induction examinations; there were 16 others taken to the barracks Sunday night for pre-induction tests.
Temporary crossing facilities have been provided on the Three-Mile, or Cape LaCroix, Creek road, four miles northwest of Cape Girardeau, following collapse of the old iron bridge over the stream Sunday under the weight of a truck load of fat steers; none of the 17 steers, nor the truck driver, Hobart Kight of Bell City, Missouri, was injured in the accident, but the truck was damaged; the animals were part of a herd of 100 steers bought from Leonard W. Farrar by the Central Packing Co.
ROCKVIEW, Mo. -- A Cotton Belt engine is badly damaged and a caboose is smashed near here in the afternoon, when passenger train No. 3 crashes into the rear end of a freight train; the freight train was backing up on No. 3's track, the crew believing it had time to get in the clear before the passenger came through; no one is injured in the mishap.
BENTON, Mo. -- Three more prisoners escape the Scott County jail in the evening; one of them is part of the trio who escaped the same jail a few weeks ago and was recaptured at Rockview, Missouri; the escape is pulled when the prisoners throw a sack over janitor Henry Grant's head as he is bringing their supper; they secure his keys to make their escape.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
