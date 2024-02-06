Out of the past: Jan. 18

1995

The Cape Girardeau City Council last night granted a liquor license for a Regina's House of Dolls, a strip-tease bar set to open at 805 Enterprise; this in spite of the fact that more than 1,900 persons signed a petition opposing the move.

Thorngate Ltd., one of the top five manufacturing employers in Southeast Missouri, needs more workers; company representatives will be in Puxico, Missouri, Thursday to discuss employment opportunities with former employees of Akbani Industries Inc., a division of American Athletic Apparel, an apparel-manufacturing company that closed last week.

1970

More than 600 Boy Scout leaders and their wives attend the annual Shawnee District appreciation dinner at the Arena Building, honoring scout leaders, units and district personnel for their outstanding achievements during 1969; five area men receive the coveted Order of Merit: William W. Dunham and Francis F. Lewis of Cape Girardeau, Alvin Yamnitz and Albert H. Moll of Perryville, Missouri, and Leonard J. Cook of Arab, Missouri; A. Melvin Vogel of Cape Girardeau is presented the Silver Beaver Award.

The Rev. Emry Walton is the pastor of a new church in Cape Girardeau; the Christian Assembly is holding worship services at 315 N. Fountain St.; Walton has served pastorates in Anna, Illinois, and Evansville, Indiana; while in Evansville, he worked with the congregation here about a year.