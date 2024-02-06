Out of the past: Jan. 17

1997

Former Meadow Heights High School principal Rick Chastain, who was fired after blowing the whistle on financial improprieties in the school district, has filed a lawsuit asking for his job back and unspecified monetary damages; the suit, filed in U.S. District Court in Cape Girardeau, names the school district and former and current members of the school board as defendants and asks for a jury trial.

Another bout of bitter cold moved into Southeast Missouri yesterday, sending temperatures plummeting; with predictions of temperatures below zero, and wind chills making it feel even colder, many schools remain closed today, including Cape Girardeau and Jackson schools.

1972

The first real blitz of winter, which zeroed in on the Cape Girardeau this weekend, is broken today, as residents begin to thaw out in slowly rising temperatures; Saturday and Sunday, however, as skaters were slipping and sliding on ice on the lagoon at Capaha Park, thermometers were doing the same; Sunday, a low of minus 2 was recorded at the airport.

KELSO, Mo. -- The first bond issue in Kelso's history will go before voters tomorrow in a special election; city officials are seeking passage of a $130,000 revenue bond for a municipal water system.