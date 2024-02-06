Out of the past: Jan. 17

1994

Ice began falling from the skies here at about 1 p.m. yesterday, resulting in police working 15 accidents throughout the city; street crews hit the streets as the ice and sleet began to fall, but weren't able to cover the roadways fast enough to prevent motorists from slipping and sliding on the icy surfaces.

MILLER CITY, Ill. -- Construction of a new levee is set to get underway near here this week; a portion of the 17-mile levee along the Mississippi River broke in mid-July allowing floodwaters of the river to cover more than 30,000 acres of farm land.

1969

Cape Girardeau embarks on a long-range plan for community development -- a Concordance for Progress -- that ultimately will bring every resident into participation; directed by the Chamber of Commerce, the proposal was unveiled yesterday at a noon luncheon meeting of community leaders.

Cape Girardeau County Court met with three State Highway Department officials yesterday to discuss the effect of Interstate 55 on area roads; about 13 miles of I-55 remain to be built through the northern part of the county, and right of way is currently being acquired; the new highway will cross county roads at eight locations.