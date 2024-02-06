Out of the past: Jan. 17

Ice began falling from the skies here at about 1 p.m. yesterday, resulting in police working 15 accidents throughout the city; street crews hit the streets as the ice and sleet began to fall, but weren't able to cover the roadways fast enough to prevent motorists from slipping and sliding on the icy surfaces.
MILLER CITY, Ill. -- Construction of a new levee is set to get underway near here this week; a portion of the 17-mile levee along the Mississippi River broke in mid-July allowing floodwaters of the river to cover more than 30,000 acres of farm land.
Cape Girardeau embarks on a long-range plan for community development -- a Concordance for Progress -- that ultimately will bring every resident into participation; directed by the Chamber of Commerce, the proposal was unveiled yesterday at a noon luncheon meeting of community leaders.
Cape Girardeau County Court met with three State Highway Department officials yesterday to discuss the effect of Interstate 55 on area roads; about 13 miles of I-55 remain to be built through the northern part of the county, and right of way is currently being acquired; the new highway will cross county roads at eight locations.
The Millersville School District reports its quota of $3,700 in the Fourth War Loan drive, which opens tomorrow, has already been subscribed and $1,043.75 in excess has been pledged to put the district far over the top; in Cape Girardeau, residents will be asked to report to one of the 18 bond induction centers in the city between 3 and 9 p.m. to make their pledges, putting the responsibility of the success of the drive strictly upon each individual in the community.
Monsignor H.F. Schuermann, pastor of St. Mary's Catholic Church, says his parishioners thus far have paid $5,700 in cash for war bonds, which will be assigned to the church as a security fund in the post-war period.
A Commercial Club committee formed to formulate a plan to bridge the drainage ditches south of Cape Girardeau so the Rock Levee Road can reopen to traffic has devised a plan it thinks will not only secure construction of the bridges but also provide a concrete road from the paving on Sprigg Street to the Scott County line; to build the road will cost around $50,000, while the bridges would be about $30,000.
The city of Fornfelt has organized a volunteer fire department, with J.E. Kinkead chosen as chief and Ben Speak as chief machinist; last Wednesday the town received its new firefighting apparatus, which the city council purchased some time ago; it consists of a man-drawn cart on which two chemical tanks are fastened; each tank holds 35 gallons and will throw a stream of water for 30 minutes before being emptied.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
