Out of the past: Jan. 17

1943

Members of Centenary Methodist Church, doing their bit on the home front, host the officers and cadets of Harris Field, the new Army Air Force training center, at a weekly fellowship supper in the evening at the church dining room.

The Rev. H.H. McGinty, pastor of First Baptist Church, who has been ill at his home a month, has been granted a 60-day leave of absence for a rest period; during the month, the pulpit has been filled by various ministers; until McGinty returns, services at the church will be conducted by the Rev. A.D. Aubuchon, dean of the Southeast Missouri Baptist Foundation.

1918

Up to noon, over 200 requests for coal from residents whose bins are entirely depleted by the continuous cold weather are answered by the local coal administrator, Col. L.B. Houck, and his deputy, Ben Vinyard; late yesterday afternoon, they instituted a half-ton ration, ordering all five of the local dealers to give no more than that amount to any one person, except in the case of some larger institutions.

Just 20 miles behind the firing line somewhere in France, Mary Helen Fee, once a teacher at the Cape Girardeau Normal School, is nightly listening to the music of German bombs exploding while she serves hot coffee and tea to soldiers brought back from the front trench, wounded or released for a rest after their four days "in."

