Out of the past: Jan. 17

1992

Melanie Duncan of New Madrid, Missouri, a high-school math teacher, wins the Mrs. Missouri United States Pageant before a crowd of several hundred at the Holiday Inn Convention Center in Cape Girardeau; she will represent Missouri in the national pageant, held annually in Las Vegas.

The deadliest year on record, 1991, showed mercy on Cape Girardeau; Cape Girardeau had no homicides in 1991, and police officials say the year turned out well despite murder records being set across the nation and in many cities.

1967

Fire which started from a hot plate accidentally left on during the night damages a storage room in the kindergarten department of Washington School. A section of cabinets is damaged, as are the cabinet top, books and papers; water and smoke damage are done to the walls and floor.

Remodeling of the National Guard armory at Gordonville Road and East Rodney Drive, to include interior painting, air-conditioning and heating work and physical alterations, has begun. Contractor is the Gerhardt Construction Co. The work is estimated to cost about $35,000.