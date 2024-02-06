Out of the past: Jan. 16

1998

Cape Girardeau's Joint Veterans Council will lead the charge to get a state-run veterans cemetery in the county; the council, made up of representatives of veterans organizations in Cape Girardeau and Jackson, voted last night to support an effort to secure the cemetery; the Missouri Veterans Commission wants to put a cemetery in Southeast Missouri to serve the region's veterans and their families; the Cape Girardeau-Jackson area is the logical choice, says Charles Woodford, interim chairman of the joint council; the area is centrally situated with interstate access, has a large population of veterans and meets most of the state's site requirements.

A decision Thursday by the Cape Girardeau Board of Education to refinance general obligation bonds will net the district about $300,000 in long-term savings; "There will be an overall savings of around 3.8%," said Tim Guiling, associate vice president for A.G. Edwards & Sons Inc., after the meeting; a $14 million bond issue was approved last April by voters to finance upgrading, construction and expansion of district facilities.

1973

Southeast Missourian archive

Southeast Missourian archive

Although the possibility of the Vietnam War soon coming to an end has heightened, the demand for POW-MIA bracelets in Cape Girardeau is still running high, says Lt. Cmdr. James Dowdy, commanding officer of the Naval Reserve Center; the center has about 200 bracelets left of the 250 which were received in its last order a week ago.