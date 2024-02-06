Out of the past: Jan. 16

Cape Girardeau's Joint Veterans Council will lead the charge to get a state-run veterans cemetery in the county; the council, made up of representatives of veterans organizations in Cape Girardeau and Jackson, voted last night to support an effort to secure the cemetery; the Missouri Veterans Commission wants to put a cemetery in Southeast Missouri to serve the region's veterans and their families; the Cape Girardeau-Jackson area is the logical choice, says Charles Woodford, interim chairman of the joint council; the area is centrally situated with interstate access, has a large population of veterans and meets most of the state's site requirements.
A decision Thursday by the Cape Girardeau Board of Education to refinance general obligation bonds will net the district about $300,000 in long-term savings; "There will be an overall savings of around 3.8%," said Tim Guiling, associate vice president for A.G. Edwards & Sons Inc., after the meeting; a $14 million bond issue was approved last April by voters to finance upgrading, construction and expansion of district facilities.
Although the possibility of the Vietnam War soon coming to an end has heightened, the demand for POW-MIA bracelets in Cape Girardeau is still running high, says Lt. Cmdr. James Dowdy, commanding officer of the Naval Reserve Center; the center has about 200 bracelets left of the 250 which were received in its last order a week ago.
A nine-year member of the Cape Girardeau Board of Education, Gene Huckstep says he will not be a candidate for re-election in the April school election; Huckstep says his business -- Huckstep Body and Paint Shop -- is requiring more attention, and he would also like to spend more time with his family.
The force of winter's cold fury strikes Cape Girardeau, battering down the mercury almost a degree an hour with a forecast that a low of around 10 degrees will make tonight the coldest of the season; a cool 20 degrees was recorded at sunrise.
Professor A.C. Magill, head of the State College science department, delivers the mid-year commencement address at evening exercises for the Cape Girardeau Central High School class at the college auditorium; the graduating class is composed of 88 seniors.
A committee of the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce reports there is no prospect for the reinstatement of the Moose trains operating on the Frisco Railroad between Cape Girardeau and Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and Cape Girardeau and Hayti, Missouri, until new equipment is secured; both motor cars which were used in operating the trains have been removed from this division, and there is no indications they will be brought back.
C.J. Neal and Guy Cahill have taken charge of the hardware store at 737 Broadway, formerly owned by J.R. Rau; Al Heise has been retained as general manager and will be assisted for a time by Neal; the firm will handle a complete line of harness supplies and machinery, having retained Ernest Schaefer, an experienced harness maker, to assist the business.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
