Out of the past: Jan. 16

1995

SIKESTON, Mo. -- Sikeston's best known restaurant has been nominated for Missouri's top tourism award; Lambert's Cafe, known nationwide as the "Home of the Throwed Rolls," is a nominee for the Missouri Travel and Tourism Hall of Fame Award.

Violence and oppression against women weaken the nation, University of Oklahoma law professor Anita Hill tells a crowd of more than 800 at the Show Me Center; she is keynote speaker at the 10th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Breakfast; her appearance drew a record crowd to the event; Hill sparked controversy with her sexual harassment allegations against Clarence Thomas during his Supreme Court nomination hearings.

1970

Herbert A. Suedekum, a Cape Girardeau bank official and a widely-known musician, dies early in the afternoon at a Cape Girardeau hospital where he had been a patient since November; Suedekum, a loan officer for Farmers and Merchants Bank, was 55 years old; for years he led a popular dance band bearing his name until illness forced him to quit last May.

Slight cracks are seen along the shorelines of the ice jam on the Mississippi River above Cairo, Illinois, early today; if the warming trend continues, there is a possibility the gorge may break loose soon; but an ice gorge on the river north of Cape Girardeau is holding fast.