Out of the past: Jan. 16

SIKESTON, Mo. -- Sikeston's best known restaurant has been nominated for Missouri's top tourism award; Lambert's Cafe, known nationwide as the "Home of the Throwed Rolls," is a nominee for the Missouri Travel and Tourism Hall of Fame Award.
Violence and oppression against women weaken the nation, University of Oklahoma law professor Anita Hill tells a crowd of more than 800 at the Show Me Center; she is keynote speaker at the 10th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Breakfast; her appearance drew a record crowd to the event; Hill sparked controversy with her sexual harassment allegations against Clarence Thomas during his Supreme Court nomination hearings.
Herbert A. Suedekum, a Cape Girardeau bank official and a widely-known musician, dies early in the afternoon at a Cape Girardeau hospital where he had been a patient since November; Suedekum, a loan officer for Farmers and Merchants Bank, was 55 years old; for years he led a popular dance band bearing his name until illness forced him to quit last May.
Slight cracks are seen along the shorelines of the ice jam on the Mississippi River above Cairo, Illinois, early today; if the warming trend continues, there is a possibility the gorge may break loose soon; but an ice gorge on the river north of Cape Girardeau is holding fast.
The war casualty list contains several familiar names; missing in action are T-Sgt. William J. McClendon, 30, of Cape Girardeau, T-Sgt John W. Roth of Illmo and Pfc. John L. Graham, 35, formerly of Lutesville, Missouri; killed in action was Pvt. Buster Perry of Fornfelt; his widow, Hazel Perry, is residing in the Smelterville suburb with their 10-year-old son, Jackie.
The Jackson City Council last night formally approved an agreement with the Jackson Hosiery Mill under which the city will contribute $20,000 to the company for its expansion program; under the agreement, the mill will erect two buildings costing approximately $55,000; the machinery will be installed as soon as available; the expansion will create 30 new jobs in one building and 40 in the other.
The last forest of virgin oak in the Cape Girardeau district will be sacrificed to the needs of men; 12 miles south of here, in the Kelso, Missouri, neighborhood, lies one of the oldest farms in the district, known for many years as the Ellis place; M.E. Leming Lumber Co. of Cape Girardeau has purchased the forest of oak, prized for the trees' size and beauty; the trees will be harvested, trucked to mills and converted into merchandise.
Jane Holman, a well-known contralto singer from St. Louis and Pittsburgh, has been here visiting her brother, J.A. Lowe; she will begin giving weekly voice lessons here Jan. 24.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
