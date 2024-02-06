Out of the past: Jan. 15

1997

Prolonged cold has increased the amount of ice in the Mississippi River, prompting the Coast Guard to warn mariners and sightseers to be careful; there are reports of icing north of the St. Louis harbor, and predicted continued sub-freezing temperatures makes river watchers fear the situation will worsen.

When the City of Cape Girardeau bought the water system from Union Electric five years ago, it hired Alliance Water Resources to handle management chores; but increased operating costs and almost annual rate increases has Councilman Melvin Gateley concerned; he has suggested the city seek proposals from other utility management companies or look at running the water system itself.

1972

Delivering two speeches yesterday -- to the Cape West and Downtown Rotary clubs and the Navy League -- Rear Adm. Draper L. Kauffman warned the spread of anti-militarism and the subsequent decline of military prowess in the United States is occurring at a time when the Soviet Union is strengthening its military might considerably; Kauffman, the commandant of the nation's largest naval district, said: "I am seriously worried as I watch the opposite and opposing trends of the navies of the United States and the Soviet Union."

Dr. Mark F. Scully, president of State College, attacks creation of two new state boards of education as proposed by the State Reorganization ("Little Hoover") Commission; calling the commission proposal "unsound," Scully urges a delay in adoption of a Senate Joint resolution providing for an amendment to the State Constitution establishing boards for elementary and secondary education and higher education; under the commission plan, the existing State Board of Education would be abolished.