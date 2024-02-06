Out of the past: Jan. 15

Prolonged cold has increased the amount of ice in the Mississippi River, prompting the Coast Guard to warn mariners and sightseers to be careful; there are reports of icing north of the St. Louis harbor, and predicted continued sub-freezing temperatures makes river watchers fear the situation will worsen.
When the City of Cape Girardeau bought the water system from Union Electric five years ago, it hired Alliance Water Resources to handle management chores; but increased operating costs and almost annual rate increases has Councilman Melvin Gateley concerned; he has suggested the city seek proposals from other utility management companies or look at running the water system itself.
Delivering two speeches yesterday -- to the Cape West and Downtown Rotary clubs and the Navy League -- Rear Adm. Draper L. Kauffman warned the spread of anti-militarism and the subsequent decline of military prowess in the United States is occurring at a time when the Soviet Union is strengthening its military might considerably; Kauffman, the commandant of the nation's largest naval district, said: "I am seriously worried as I watch the opposite and opposing trends of the navies of the United States and the Soviet Union."
Dr. Mark F. Scully, president of State College, attacks creation of two new state boards of education as proposed by the State Reorganization ("Little Hoover") Commission; calling the commission proposal "unsound," Scully urges a delay in adoption of a Senate Joint resolution providing for an amendment to the State Constitution establishing boards for elementary and secondary education and higher education; under the commission plan, the existing State Board of Education would be abolished.
Due to the small number of entries, the Cape Girardeau Jaycees, which had planned to sponsor elimination contest here next week in preparation for the Golden Gloves boxing tournament in St. Louis in February, have canceled their plans.
The new Esquire Theater will formally open next Wednesday night, it is announced by manager Edward Bonns; original plans had the new show house opening today, but the inability to get it ready made it necessary to postpone the opening; the inaugural feature will be "Blue Skies," starring Bing Crosby, Fred Astaire and Joan Caulfield.
The property adjoining the Christian Church at Sprigg and Themis streets on the north, which was purchased by the church for Sunday school purposes, will be dedicated with an appropriate ceremony Tuesday night; the dedicatory address will be made by Dr. Joseph A. Serena, president of the Teachers College.
The first step in the move to build a new Baptist church in Cape Girardeau is taken in the morning, when the congregation of the church votes unanimously to authorize the building committee to sell the church property at the corner of Spanish Street and Broadway and to buy a lot on which to build a new edifice.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.